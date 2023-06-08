Halifax tells Larne customers to get 90-minute indirect bus journey to use in-person branch

Lender Halifax is shutting down two branches here, suggesting to Larne customers that they could take an indirect 90-minute bus journey to Ballymena if they still want to use a branch.

Its decision to shut its premises in Lurgan and Larne leaves it with 11 branches in Northern Ireland. Staff are to be offered jobs in other branches.

It follows a trend among all banks and building societies to drastically reduce their branch numbers in recent years due to the rise in online banking.

One customer with an account in Lurgan said it would inconvenience “a fair few,” especially in rural areas like Waringstown, Dollingstown, Magheralin and Donaghcloney.

A Halifax spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Lurgan and Larne branches have fallen over recent years.

“The local Post Offices offer everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs, alongside other ways to bank such as online, phone and mobile banking services.”

The spokesperson added: “Halifax will also be introducing a community banker in Larne, to provide face to face services to customers in the local community, including making payments, account enquiries and online banking support.

“All colleagues who work at these branches will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of our business.”

A closing branch review document relating to Larne says that two-thirds of users of the bank were aged 35 to 74, and 7% were 75 and over.

And 80% of customers had used other Halifax branches, online banking or telephone banking. Some 184 of its customers used the branch regularly in 12 months to January 2023.

Branch transactions in Lurgan had fallen 45% in last five years, while cash machine transactions were down 25%.

In Larne, those aged 35 to 74 also accounted for around two-thirds of users, while 71% of its customers had used other branches, online banking or telephone banking.

However, 14% were 75 and over — a much higher proportion than Lurgan.

Just over 200 customers had used the branch regularly in the 12 months to January 2023.

But branch transactions were down 47% in last five years, while cash machine transactions were down 27%.

Santander, Tesco and Post Office cash machines were nearby, while Post Office banking services were also available in the town.

However, the closest alternative branches were in Newtownabbey and Ballymena, the bank said.

The review document explains that Newtownabbey is 16.5 miles away. “There are hourly indirect buses, via Belfast or Carrickfergus, with a journey time of around 70 minutes.”

And Ballymena, at 19.6 miles away, was also offered as an alternative. “There are hourly indirect buses to Ballymena, via Belfast or Carnlough, with a journey time of around 90 minutes.”

Customer accounts in Lurgan are being moved to Portadown, the bank said. It pointed to Halifax branches in Portadown and Lisburn and to banking services available at Lurgan Post Office. Portadown is five miles away with a direct bus taking 35 minutes and Lisburn 12 miles away, with a direct bus taking 40 minutes.

There are also Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank cash machines in the town’s Market Street

Asked if a 90-minute indirect bus journey from Larne to Ballymena was a practical suggestion, Halifax said: “For face-to-face banking, alongside the Newtownabbey and Ballymena branches, customers in Larne can use the local Post Office — this is a three-minute walk away from the branch and provides banking services for personal and business customers.

“In addition, after the branch has closed, Halifax will be introducing a new community banker in the area — who will provide face-to-face banking support for as long as the community needs it. We’ll be discussing with the local community which locations, and days, will work best for the community banker to visit.”

Read more Belfast-based banker held to account for his bid to fleece three elderly Halifax customers

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: “I am disappointed to learn that Halifax plan on closing their Larne branch in November. This will be a further blow to the Main Street and those, especially the elderly, who do not have access to internet banking.

“It is also important to note that this will affect those who have taken the decision to cancel their broadband subscriptions because of the cost of living crisis.”

He said the closure would mean the loss of another cash machine. “Businesses will be more restricted in where they can deposit cash to, as the financial regulator has prevented the Post Office taking large cash deposits.

"It is crucial that Halifax put in place measures to ensure businesses can deposit cash with them moving forward.”

The Consumer Council for Northern Ireland has been asked for comment.