H&M announces 1,500 global job losses with 200 Northern Ireland staff under threat

Fashion giant H&M, which has seven stores in Northern Ireland, has revealed plans to cut 1,500 jobs across its global stores after a slowdown in consumer spending.

The Sweden-based firm said the move is part of a “global programme to reduce costs and further improve efficiency in the business”.

It has an estimated workforce of around 200 in Northern Ireland.

The restructuring programme is designed to help make savings of two billion Swedish Krona (£160m) each year, from the second half of 2023.

Helena Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M, said: “The cost and efficiency programme that we have initiated involves reviewing our organisation and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this.

“We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step.”

The business has three stores in Belfast, in Forestside Shopping Centre, Victoria Square Shopping Centre and Royal Avenue. There are also shops in Ballymena, Newry, Craigavon and Londonderry.

H&M has faced stiff competition from rivals in fast-fashion like Primark, as well as online-only operators like ASOS and Shein.

The business was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm