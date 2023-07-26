H&W set to benefit from government's shipbuilding scheme

Project could help Belfast firm win orders and create more jobs

Belfast shipbuilder Harland & Wolff could create more jobs as it hopes to benefit from a new Government-backed scheme to aid the purchase of UK-built ships.

The Shipbuilding Credit Guarantee Scheme (SCGS) would help buyers access finance to buy UK-built vessels and upgrade existing ships, with the government acting as guarantor for lenders.

The UK Department for Business and Trade claimed the scheme would create hundreds of UK jobs, including in Belfast, and contribute millions of pounds to the UK economy based on the demand for commercial shipbuilding.

John Wood, Harland & Wolff CEO, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the launch of the Shipbuilding Credit Guarantee Scheme.

“The scheme will help UK shipbuilders to compete, win orders, and create new high-quality jobs across the country. We look forward to using the scheme as both a customer and builder.

“It’s a core deliverable from the National Shipbuilding Strategy, and we are committed to working with colleagues in government and across industry to accelerate its delivery so we can realise the objective of a competitive, innovative, and sustainable shipbuilding enterprise.”

As well as Belfast, Harland & Wolff also has two yards in Scotland and another in Appledore, Devon. The ailing Belfast business was bought out of administration in 2019 by InfraStrata plc, which subsequently rebranded its entire business as Harland & Wolff.

The SCGS is part of the £4bn National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh, aimed at boosting the shipbuilding sector, which the government said contributes £2.8bn a year to the UK economy and supports 42,000 jobs.

Nusrat Ghani, Minister for Industry and Economic Security, said: “With cutting-edge vessels designed and built here in the UK, this will be a boost to high-skilled careers and every company involved in the supply chain for shipbuilding, helping us to grow the economy.”

The SCGS will guarantee a percentage of the value of loans used to purchase, refit, retrofit or repair vessels, sharing the risk with lenders to encourage offers of finance to UK vessel owners and operators.

It said that as well as supporting a vast supply chain and skilled jobs across the UK, shipbuilding also “delivers world-leading capabilities for the Royal Navy, making a significant contribution to national security”.

The scheme was announced as Harland & Wolff continues negotiations to complete a £200m refinancing facility with UK Export Finance and a syndicate of private lenders and commercial banks.

The facility is expected to complete in early autumn 2023 though the company warned that failure to raise the funds would cast significant doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

The business reported a loss of £70.35m in 2022, rising from £25.5m, in financial results announced at the start of this month.

However, revenue had risen by 51% to £27.96m.

Its role in a £1.6bn Ministry of Defence contract to help build three fleet solid support vessels is expected to earn around £750m but work is not due to start until 2025. It has said it will create 900 jobs in Belfast to fulfil the contract.

Belfast will be in charge of final assembly, following design in Bath and build work in Spain

Harland & Wolff has said that it plans to invest £77m in the Belfast shipyard and add a total of up to 1,200 shipyard jobs in Belfast and Appledore in order to carry out the contract.