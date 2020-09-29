Hard to believe: Sean Quinn shocked at Mannok rebrand for QIH

Businessman Sean Quinn has spoken of his shock at the decision to change the name of his former company Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

Mr Quinn said it was "hard to believe" the current ownership of the company had opted for a rebrand.

On Monday the company, now owned by US hedge funds and a local consortium, announced it would be called Mannok. The consortium includes former proteges of Mr Quinn, Kevin Lunney, chief operations officer; his brother, Tony Lunney, production director; Liam McCaffrey, chief executive; Dara O’Reilly, chief finance officer; and John McCartin, non-executive director.

Mr Quinn told the Irish Times he was shocked at the decision to rebrand the company given its long history, growing from a separate company founded by Mr Quinn in 1973.

“That company was 25 years old when any of those boys got involved. What right they seem to have to rebrand it, but that is entirely up to them. They weren’t even around,” he said.

“In any company the first 20 to 25 years are important for a company. The first five years are important for the company. Where they see the right to rebrand the company that they weren’t even part of putting together is hard to believe.”

Quinn Industrial Holdings has announced that the company will now be called Mannok

In a statement on Monday QIH said the distinctive golden Q logo used across the company’s fleet of vehicles, buildings and company stationary will be replaced with a green M logo.

The company said the new name derives from Fear Manach or Fermanagh, which is Mr Quinn’s birthplace and where his cross-border cement and glass and packaging empire began.

Five of the company’s directors are living under garda protection following a five year campaign of intimidation that culminated in the abduction and attack on one of its executives, Kevin Lunney, last year.

QIH boss Kevin Lunney

“Our new name, like the Company itself, is deeply rooted in the region of Cavan and Fermanagh. It reflects the culmination of a 5-year re-positioning journey from regional commodity supplier to a trusted building and packaging solutions provider capable of competing and winning alongside leading global brands, and doing so in an increasingly environmentally sustainable manner,” a QIH statement said.

The former Quinn empire was broken up after Mr Quinn, once Ireland's richest man, fell into bankruptcy by investing in the now collapsed Anglo Irish Bank.

After the company was restructured under new ownership Mr Quinn returned as a consultant, before leaving in 2016 claiming that he had been forced out and "stabbed in the back".

QIH has previously said there has been a campaign of threats and intimidation against senior management "by persons who sought the return of Sean Quinn".

Mr Quinn has always distanced himself from those involved in the campaign against the new ownership.