Harland & Wolff awarded £8.5m contract to build barges for use on London’s River Thames

One of the barges which will be built by Harland & Wolff

Belfast shipyard Harland & Wolff has been awarded a building contract worth around £8.5m to build 11 barges for use on London’s River Thames.

The contract with the waste management and recycling company Cory will see the first stage of work begin within the next two months, with the ships expected to be finished by the middle of 2023.

The ship building contract marks the latest success for the east Belfast shipyard after it was saved from closure in 2019 when it was acquired by UK-based energy company Infrastrata.

Speaking about the work, CEO John Wood said: “With this material contract, we shall be opening up our vast undercover fabrication halls in Belfast and making optimal use of our new robotic welding panel line.

“This contract gives us the opportunity to optimise our production flows in readiness for other fabrication programmes in our pipeline and it demonstrates the variety of fabrication work that our facilities are ideally placed to execute upon.

“I am delighted to have secured this contract with our new client, Cory Group, and look forward to working very closely with them to deliver on their new barge investment programme going forward.”

Cory operates one of the largest energy-from-waste facilities in the United Kingdom from their River Thames sites.

Last year, the company sorted 71,000 tonnes of recyclable waste.

Harland & Wolff confirmed four barges will be built in tandem, with the fully completed barges then sequentially delivered to Cory on the London river.