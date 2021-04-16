Harland & Wolff awarded major wind turbine contract

The contract was awarded by Saipem Limited for the fabrication and load-out of eight wind turbine generator (WTG) jacket foundations.

The foundations will service the EDF Renewables and ESB Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm in the outer Firth of Forth in Scotland.

With the contract set to begin on July 1 this year, it's anticipated the work will create around 290 direct and indirect jobs.

The work for fabrication, consolidation and load-out of the eight WTG jacket foundations will primarily take place at Harland & Wolff's newly acquired facilities in Scotland.

If the work becomes more cost-effective, Harland & Wolff and Saipem will seek to spread additional workstreams across its three others Harland & Wolff sites in Belfast, Arnish and Appledore.

John Wood, chief executive of InfraStrata, said: “We are delighted to have entered into this contract with Saipem and I believe that this contract paves the way for the execution and delivery of future fabrication contracts, a significant number of which are currently in advanced negotiations."

The company says the proximity of the Methil facility to the North Sea makes it ideal for construction and load-out of future wind farm projects.

Mr Wood added that the new contract would help push towards the government target of providing wind generated power to all UK homes by 2030.

"I am confident that this is only the beginning of a stream of projects in our pipeline that we expect to come to fruition. We are hugely excited about the massive potential that this first contract has unlocked, and we look forward to working with Saipem to successfully deliver under it.”