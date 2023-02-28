Harland & Wolff: Belfast shipyard completes first vessel in 20 years

The first Cory barge is the first vessel to be completed at the H&W Belfast yard since 2003. Credit: Harland & Wolff 27/02/2023

Monday marked the official completion of the first vessel to be constructed at Harland & Wolff’s Belfast base in 20 years, as the famous shipbuilding firm unveiled its first Cory barge.

The vessel is the first of 23 to be built for the London-based Cory Group.

It is the first ship to be built at the iconic site since the Anvil Point in 2003.

Earlier in the month, H&W announced that Cory had approved the hull of the barge and that it would then proceed to the painting hall, and will be delivered to the English barge operator in a few months’ time.

Work on a second barge is soon to finish, while work on another two has progressed.

The company said: “Fabrication is now being conducted simultaneously on all barges throughout the production hall with numerous work stations set up and the project team tracking progress on a daily basis with new enterprise resource planning technology.”

H&W said the work on the barges was supporting its ramp-up in workforce numbers and the honing of shipyard skills which will be required for its work on a £1.6bn Fleet Solid Support (FSS) programme for the Minister of Defence (MoD).

The Belfast shipyard, and another H&W premises in Appledore, is to deliver work of around £700m to £800m through the life of the programme, which is being delivered with Spanish company Navantia and BMT in Bath.

It will last seven years and is starting this year. H&W has said it will require another 900 staff for work on the programme. The business has around 600 staff in Belfast at present.

John Wood, group chief executive officer of H&W, said: "It is fantastic to walk round the fabrication halls in Belfast and see them being a hive of activity, with our apprentices putting into practice the skills they have learned from our experienced workforce.

"It has been fascinating to watch the adoption of new technology with our twin headed robotic welding line delivering production improvements by a magnitude of four to six times against conventional production and welding methods.

"I am very encouraged with the progress being made and it is the perfect stepping stone towards full scale shipbuilding."