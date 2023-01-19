Harland & Wolff bring back ‘greybeards’ to help with new recruits after 900 jobs announced

H&W launches recruitment drive for former and new workers to build Royal Navy vessels

Harland & Wolff is embarking on a drive to find the next generation of shipyard workers as it creates 900 jobs in Belfast after winning a £1.6billion defence contract.

As well as seeking young blood, it’s also drawing back the so-called ‘greybeards’ to pass on their skills.

Jeff Scott, John Humphreys and David Watton, who are in their 60s, are among those invited back after up to 35 years.

David described himself as “a prodigal son” of H&W.

“I’d been away 25 years. Now I’ve been back for four months, and I have to say, the whole system here has changed, from personnel to management,” he said.

Their skills are in demand from the company after a consortium it is part of — Team Resolute — secured the £1.6bn Ministry of Defence deal for three 780ft support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

The vessels supply items such as explosives, ammunition and food to aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates.

Team Resolute includes Spanish shipbuilding giant Navantia and designer BMT in Bath.

Production starts in 2025, with the three ships to be operational in seven years.

Belfast will be in charge of final assembly following design in England and build work in Spain.

H&W insists it will benefit from the lion’s share, though negotiations are still taking place with Navantia on who does what.

To prepare, Team Resolute is pumping £100m into its shipyards, including £77m in infrastructure at its Appledore and Belfast sites, along with £21m in skills and technology transfer.

The company wouldn’t confirm exactly how much of the £1.6bn it expected to get, but H&W group chief executive John Wood said: “We’ve committed to carrying out 60% of work here in the UK, so I’ll let you do some maths on that.”

Of the amount that is to be funnelled into the UK, it is understood 90% — £864m — will benefit the economy here.

As recently as 2019, the company was fighting for survival in a high-profile workforce-led campaign. InfraStrata plc stepped in to buy the business.

Mr Wood said: “They’re a passionate, dedicated workforce and it’s taken us three years to get this contract over the line. Look, what a day for those guys.”

He insisted the Belfast yard would be able to resume shipbuilding after 20 years.

“It’s no different to when you bring a new level of car into production, or you go and build a new factory or a new house,” he pointed out.

With a new management team in place, the call went out to former workers, some who had moved overseas.

“It’s a historic day for UK shipbuilding,” Mr Wood added.

“When I bought the company from the administrator, Michael Jennings, on December 5, 2019, we said we’d bring shipbuilding home to Belfast — and we have brought shipbuilding home to Belfast.

“I think the opportunity here is for the next generation and the generation after that, for people to walk through these gates like their fathers and grandfathers before them. Once we get the modern machinery that we need to move to the next generation, we can compete with the best in Europe.

“It will be challenging at times, but we’re up for the challenge, and delivering is what we’re here to do.”

He said the jobs would be paying at least £30,000 “depending on the hourly rate”.

With a 10-year timeline for the contract, workers who moved overseas for jobs can feel confident about returning home for secure employment.

As for Jeff, John and David, Mr Wood said: “There are skills in the greybeards, as they’re called.

Harland & Wolff 'greybeards' John Humphreys, back after 35 years, and David Watton, back after 25 years

“They have a lot of experience, and what we need to do is get the next generation coming through and pass those skills down.

“We need to perhaps retrain that younger generation and perhaps attract them from other industries that are in decline.”

The jobs differ from the heavy manufacturing roles of old.

“Part of the £77m investment that’s going into the yard is a full-scale automated process, and a lot of jobs are high-tech manufacturing jobs,” Mr Wood explained.

There hasn’t been any impact from the contentious Brexit protocol, and it has not hindered progress.

Mr Wood said: “There’s no effects that we’ve felt, other than steel tariffs and things like that we have batted up against. We don’t see major issues.

“Freedom of movement sometimes causes delays.

“But look, it’s not a thing which affects the business on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s something we monitor... but we build and fix ships. Let higher-paid people worry about things like that.”