Harland & Wolff in Belfast to create 900 new jobs as part of £1.6bn Ministry of Defence shipbuilding contract

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (left) at Harland & Wolff shipyard factory in Belfast with CEO John Wood (right). Credit: PA

An artist's impression of the Fleet Solid Support ship, which H&W will help build for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary

Nearly 1,000 new jobs are to be created at Harland & Wolff in Belfast as shipbuilding returns to the city.

The company, which was facing collapse four years ago, is part of a team that won a £1.6bn Ministry of Defence shipbuilding contract.

It was confirmed today that Team Resolute, also including Navantia in Spain and BMT in Bath, will build three 780ft Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

Production starts in 2025, with the three ships to be operational in seven years. Belfast will be in charge of final assembly, following design in Bath and build work in Spain.

Unite representative Joe Passmore, who fought for the firm’s survival after it went into administration under its old owners, called it "an historic moment for shipbuilding in Belfast".

Harland & Wolff will be recruiting 900 people as it completes its first vessels in 20 years. A further 300 jobs will be created in its shipyard in Appledore, Devon.

To prepare for the work, Team Resolute is to pump £100m into its shipyards, including £77m in infrastructure at its Appledore and Belfast sites, along with £21m in skills and technology transfer.

The business, which has a workforce of around 100 in Belfast, is training up a new generation of welders to fulfil the contract.

Many older workers also described to the Belfast Telegraph how they'd been redrafted in after 30-year absences.

H&W Group boss John Wood said the deal was "springboarding Harland & Wolff back into the naval shipbuilding sphere".

He added it was also the last chance to preserve shipbuilding skills so that they could be passed on to a younger generation.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris visited the shipyard for the announcement on Wednesday.

Mr Wallace said: "This contract is a significant boost to the UK's historic shipbuilding industry, balancing shipbuilding across the Union.

"Creating jobs and prosperity, Team Resolute is bringing shipbuilding back to Belfast, developing a modern, resilient and thriving shipbuilding industry that will support naval and commercial shipbuilding into the future."

Mr Heaton-Harris said: "The award of this major UK government contract is fantastic news for Northern Ireland and the UK shipbuilding industry.

"Harland & Wolff is iconic worldwide for its shipbuilding industry, and the creation of hundreds of jobs through this contract, as well as training opportunities, will ensure that Belfast remains a key player in the shipbuilding industry of the future."