Harland & Wolff: New defence wins expand contracted backlog to £900m

Smaller defence contracts secured on the back of a major warship programme have boosted Harland & Wolff’s confirmed backlog to £900m over seven years, the plc has said.

And the Belfast shipyard is reporting a weighted pipeline of £3.6bn over five years, equating to a projected backlog of around £1.24bn on the basis of its current win ratio of 34%.

The business is part of a consortium which has won a £1.6bn contract to deliver three fleet support ships (FSS) for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Harland & Wolff’s latest business update and outlook, published this morning, presents an optimistic outlook for the firm as it expands its pipeline across key markets of commercial, cruise and ferry, defence, energy and renewables.

Target revenue expectations of £100m-£115m in the 2023 financial year and £200m-£230m the following year remain in line with figures in its previous business update in August 2022.

"It is gratifying to see the levels of activity that are already present in all of our yards, with the knowledge that this is only going to increase steadily, and materially, from this point,” said John Wood, Group CEO of Harland & Wolff.

“The Harland & Wolff machine is really starting to hum and our ability to operate flexibly across multiple facilities will become increasingly important as an industry differentiator as our workload expands."

Of the £900m in contracted revenues, around £750m is represented by the FSS contract with a collection of small value sub-contracts also secured from prime contractors.

Having focused on fabrication, repair and maintenance services in its defence contracts, Harland & Wolff said it is now targeting longer-term through-life support opportunities and has identified over £300m of potential multi-year contracts over the next 24-36 months.

The company said 2023 has started well with a strong level of enquiries and all four yards busy. A backlog of around £75m for the year includes £45m in defence contracts, £15m in commercial fabrication, £10m in cruise and ferry work and £5m in smaller renewables programmes.

A backlog of around £75m for FY24 comprises £25-30m in FSS-related revenue, £20m in other defence contracts, £10m in cruise and ferry contracts, and £10m apiece in commercial fabrication and renewables.

The shipyard has over 24 cruise docking enquiries to be negotiated over the next 12-24 months, and a buoyant ferry market includes repeat business and new enquiries coming in from operators on the cross-Channel route.

Having successfully delivered large projects in the commercial tanker market, the firm said that it is now gaining traction from international customers for large commercial vessels.

In renewables, the company said it is is selectively tendering for opportunities in the fast-growing market with contracts expected to come to fruition in the next 18-24 months while energy markets are also showing signs of increasing activity.

The shipyard expects its cashflow to break even in FY24, according to the business update, and is targeting a gross margin of 24%-27% across its operations over the medium term.

Macroeconomics factors including the rate of inflation will influence its profitability, said the firm, while higher wage costs and renegotiated energy costs will feed into the contracts.

Hardland & Wolff said it is upsizing its debt facility with Riverstone Credit Partners LLC from $75m to $100m and aiming to close its proposed £200m refinancing in early Q2 2023.