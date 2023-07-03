Harland & Wolff outlines ambitious plans despite £70.4m loss

Harland & Wolff is boosting its turnover on the back of projects such as the Cory barge, the first vessel to be completed at its Belfast yard since 2003

Belfast-based Harland & Wolff has reported a loss of £70.35m, rising from £25.5m, in its latest financial results.

However, revenue had risen by 51% to £27.96m, while employee numbers were close to double.

The team increased by 88% to 769 core employees in the year ending December 31, 2022, against the previous 17-month period.

The firm, led by group chief executive John Wood, is targeting annual revenue of £500m by 2025. It said revenues in the 2023 financial year are expected to be around £100-£115m, while contracted revenues for the 2024 financial year have already exceeded £70m.

Harland & Wolff was bought out of administration in 2019 by British firm Infrastrata, which has since rebranded under the name of the historic Belfast shipbuilder.

The company said its £70.35m loss was largely due to recruitment in preparation for bidding on large-value contracts across its five target markets. They said the investment was expected to generate cost savings in the long term.

Large numbers of personnel were hired, for example, in preparation for key contracts such as the £55m M55 Regeneration Programme, £18m Cory barges and £1.6bn Fleet Solid Support (FSS) projects.

Harland & Wolff said its contracted backlog has increased from £110m to £900m, while its uncontracted weighted pipeline of opportunities has risen from £1.36bn to over £2.50bn over a five-year period.

It has also secured an increase in its corporate debt facility to $100m (£79m) to meet the group's growing capital needs as further investment is made to win and execute fabrication contacts.

Mr Wood said: “Having completed the third year of our turnaround strategy at the end of financial year 2022, we have started on a strong foot at the beginning of financial year 2023 with the award of the subcontract for the FSS programme.

“Whilst the FSS subcontract is a game-changing contract win for the company, it will take several years to deliver, and we still have a lot to achieve over the next two years in order to turn this company into a target £500m per annum business.

“We believe this is a wholly achievable goal and our maturing presence across five markets will fuel the growth that we are targeting by the time we end the fifth year (FY 2025) of our turnaround strategy.”

Malcolm Groat, chairman of Harland & Wolff, said: “Post the balance sheet date, we secured the manufacture subcontract for the FSS which will see a £77m investment into technology in our Belfast yard, making it the most state of-the-art shipyard in the UK, also bringing a ramp up of 1,200 shipyard jobs across Belfast and Appledore.

“This contract award is a game -changer for the company and will allow us to rekindle and modernise worldclass shipbuilding skills and trades that were otherwise dying out. FSS has enabled us to build a legacy that will provide secure and sustainable high-quality employment for decades to come.”

The firm is meanwhile addressing a skills gap through its apprenticeship programme, with intake totalling 37 apprentices in 2021, rising to 64 in 2022 and set to increase to 100 this year.

And it expressed confidence a judicial review aimed at overturning the marine licence awarded to its Islandmagee gas storage project has limited chance of success.