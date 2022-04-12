Harland and Wolff secures contract to carry out work on cruise liners Queen Victoria and Aurora

Belfast’s Harland and Wolff has won a highly valued contract with Cunard and P&O Cruises to carry out work on several ships in the coming months.

The work on Cunard’s Queen Victoria and P&O Cruises Aurora will be the first-time cruise liners have been inside the dry docks of the historic shipyard for more than two decades.

It is expected the ships will occupy the docks in May and June respectively and will remain there for 33 days in total.

Cunard’s Queen Victoria will be the largest cruise ship ever to have drydocked in a UK shipyard and the only Cunard ship to have ever drydocked in Belfast.

John Wood, CEO from Harland and Wolff said: “When acquiring the assets of Harland and Wolff (Belfast) in December 2019 and in a pre-pandemic period, the cruise industry was one of our key target markets.

“Our facilities are ideally placed to capitalise on these types of large projects whilst we continue servicing our smaller but regular clients.

“We have now secured contracts in four out of our five markets; commercial, cruise & ferry, renewables and energy – we now look forward to completing the final milestone of securing a defence contract in the near future.”

Since 2019, the shipyard has been owned by infrastructure company Infrastrata, who took over after the yard fell into administration.

David Varty from Carnival UK – who own the Cunard and P&O Cruises brand – added: “We are delighted to be able to have these two ships at a UK shipyard with such a long heritage and reputation and we very much look forward to supporting the UK maritime industry and working closely with the Harland and Wolff team on this project.”

Known around the world for building the doomed White Star liner Titanic, which sank on her maiden transatlantic voyage in 1912 after striking an iceberg, Harland and Wolff was one of the UK's key industrial producers during the Second World War, supplying almost 150 warships.