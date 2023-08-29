Hastings commercial boss retires from hotels group after 30 years

From left, Eoin McGrath, newly appointed as sales & revenue director, and Aileen Martin, retiring as commercial director at Hastings Hotels

Aileen Martin is retiring as commercial director of Hastings Hotels after 30 years in her family’s business, which has six properties including the five-star Culloden Estate & Spa and Grand Central Hotel in Belfast.

Ms Martin is the daughter of the late Sir William Hastings, founder of the hotels group, and sister to its chairman Howard Hastings and event director Allyson McKimm. Another sister, Julie Hastings, retired last year after 35 years in the business.

The company has appointed Eoin McGrath, an employee since 2016, as its new sales and revenue director responsible for leading the sales, revenue and reservation teams. He will also join the group’s board of directors.

Ms Martin joined the family business back in 1993 as sales executive, after holding commercial roles for an international distillers and vintners and a mobile communications company.

Over the last three decades, she has held the positions of sales director and commercial director and played a key role in the strategic direction and growth of the group.

Recently joining the board of Tourism Northern Ireland, Ms Martin is chair of the John Atcheson Trust and Rosie's Trust and president of Northern Ireland Polio Fellowship. From November, she will also be a non-executive director of Action Cancer.

Ms Martin said: “My career at Hastings Hotels has spanned over three decades and has seen the highs and lows of our tourism industry. I am pleased to know that I am retiring at a time when both Hastings Hotels and the sector that I love are in a position of strength and I am proud to have played a part in both successes.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Eoin McGrath as the group’s new sales & revenue director. Eoin joined the business seven years ago as business development manager and we have worked side by side in this time.

“His progression through the company has been impressive, and I am confident that there is no better person to take on my role.

“I will retain my position as company director, so I look forward to watching closely from the side-lines as Eoin leads the sales and revenue teams to ensure continued growth for the Hastings Hotels.”

Eoin McGrath, sales and revenue director, said: “On behalf of everyone at Hastings Hotels, we wish Aileen all the very best in her retirement.

“I am proud to be taking over her role and on a personal note, I would like to thank Aileen for her support, guidance and mentorship over the last seven years.”