Hastings Hotels Group reports a loss of £16.6m  

Northern Ireland hospitality giant Hastings Hotels Group has reported a loss of £16.6m as the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on the group.

The family company, which owns seven hotels here, had a turnover of £25.1m in the year to the end of October 2020, down from £49.4m.

Its annual report and financial statements, which have just been filed at Companies House, also state that the business has carried out a restructuring. Company subsidiary Moyola (Cellars) has sold its interests in the trade and assets of the hotels to other new subsidiaries in the group.

The group’s Belfast hotels are the Europa, Grand Central, Culloden and Stormont. It also owns the Slieve Donard in Newcastle, the Everglades in Londonderry and the Ballygally Hotel near Larne.

The loss of £16.6m followed pre-tax profits of £5.6m the year before.Net assets were down from £50.3m to £33.4m.

The results were also affected by an impairment charge of £5.3m — representing a sum set aside for bad debts.

In a strategic report with the results, the directors said they considered the performance and position at year end to be “satisfactory”. It said they were planning for the reopening of the properties on May 24.

It added: “We anticipate further disruption to travel in the months ahead and forward visibility on the timing and shape of improvements in demand remains limited.

“We were very pleased to have reopened our hotels and restaurants over the summer months… apart from a period mid-December, our hotels have been closed to the general public since mid-October.”

The business said it also continued to avail of government schemes “to get us through this difficult period”. Income of £3.3m was received from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS).

Staff numbers had fallen from 1385 to 1161, with staff costs for the year reaching £14.4m, which was down from £17.2m.

The directors said they had prepared cash flow forecasts demonstrating that they could continue as a going concern, with the support of its banks and dependent on performance.

The group borrowed £10m from its main lender Bank of Ireland, with half borrowed under the governmen t-backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme. The group did not wish to make further comment.