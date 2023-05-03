Head of civil service gives evidence on Northern Ireland public service funding

Jayne Brady, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, gives evidence to a Northern Ireland Affairs Committee inquiry into the funding and delivery of public services in Northern Ireland in Westminster this morning

Jayne Brady has identified stabilising public services as the top priority for the Northern Ireland Civil Service as it grapples with the budget shortfall.

Ms Brady is giving evidence to a Northern Ireland Affairs Committee inquiry into the funding and delivery of public services in Northern Ireland.

Also in attendance are Department of Finance permanent secretary Neil Gibson and public spending director Joanne McBurney.

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service outlined the restraints faced by the civil service without devolved ministers in place to make decisions around the 2023-24 Budget for Northern Ireland unveiled by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris last week.

The region is facing a 3.2% real-terms cut in funding, with Ms Brady warning that “damage caused” by the proposed budget reductions will be “unprecedented” in a letter to the NI Office last week.

Mr Heaton-Harris’s budget laid out an overall reduction of 0.4% for Northern Ireland, with the total non-ring-fenced resource budget for day-to-day costs down from £14.269bn the previous year to £14.211bn. The capital projects budget rose from £2.05bn £2.24bn.

A decision to allow Stormont to repay its £297m overspend across two years instead of one has eased some of the pressure.

On Tuesday the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council outlined an estimated £800m in cuts or additional revenue government departments need to find to avoid another overspend.

Northern Ireland is facing stark choices to cut services or raise more revenue, the Council said, with other options including a UK Government bailout or putting a floor under block grant funding in line with Wales.

Pressure is coming from UK-wide inflation and pay increases and is exacerbated by the absence of an Executive and an ongoing squeeze on the Block Grant from the operation of the Barnett formula.

Funding here needs to increase from 21% to 24% above equivalent spending in England to achieve similar outcomes, according to the Council.

