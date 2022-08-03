Health technology company B-Secur on the move to new offices at City Quays

Northern Ireland heart health technology company B-Secur is to take up new Grade A office space at the £50m City Quays 3, Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The company, which supplies both consumer and medical algorithm software, is to move into the 16-floor building, part of a development which includes the AC Marriott Hotel, City Quays 1 and City Quays 2.

Last year Belfast Telegraph revealed that US tech company Aflac is also signing up to City Quays 3.

But Belfast Harbour, which has built City Quays, has not commented on the identity of any new tenants, and would not comment specifically on B-Secur.

A spokesman said: “City Quays 3 has generated significant interest in the market and Belfast Harbour is currently involved in advanced negotiations with a number of prospective tenants, ranging from fast-growing local businesses to international organisations with globally recognised brands who are keen to expand their operations in Northern Ireland or invest here for the first time.

“City Quays 3 offers contemporary, sustainable, waterfront office space and will be able to accommodate up to 1,800 people across its 16 floors.

“We expect to be in a position to announce some of our new tenants in the coming months.”

B-Secur also declined to comment. The business already has premises at Catalyst Inc in the Titanic Quarter.

Aflac, which specialises in supplemental insurance, is to take on two floors at City Quays 3. At present, it’s based at City Quays 2.

In an interview with Belfast Telegraph in June, Belfast Harbour chief executive Joe O’Neill said prospective tenants for City Quays 3 were concentrated in legal services and financial services — similar to those in City Quays 1 and 2.

Earlier this year, B-Secur developed a new cloud-based system for heartbeat monitoring, HeartKey® 2.0. Its software uses an individual’s unique heartbeat pattern, known as ECG, to securely identify an individual, and provide information on health and wellness at the same time.