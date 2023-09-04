Healthy fast-food venue Slim’s announces £150k investment in Lisburn Road restaurant

Slim’s Healthy Kitchen has announced a £150,000 investment as it completes a refurbishment and brand refresh at its flagship restaurant on Belfast’s Lisburn Road.

As the brand marks its 10th anniversary, chain’s first venue has been given a new look inside and out.

Founder Gary McIldowney said: "We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone of 10 years in business.

"Our journey has been incredible, and this investment in our flagship restaurant is our way of saying 'thank you' to our loyal customers who have supported us over the years.

"We are committed to continuing our vision of healthy food doesn’t have to be boring for many years to come."

As well as an overhaul of the restaurant's interior design, the restaurant is has made new additions to the menu, including banana bread French toast and firecracker prawns.

Slim’s Healthy Kitchen is part of the Follow Leisure Group, which operates Output, Canteen, Market, and District cafes across Belfast. It also owns Freshly-Prep’d, a prepped meal service delivering across Ireland and the UK.

Follow employs 100 people across its operations.