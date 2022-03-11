Heating oil firms facing abuse and tears as prices soar

Suppliers call for Government regulation of home fuel costs as they face tears and tantrums from customers

The owner of a family fuel business in Lisburn has spoken of how “horrendous” price increases have driven some customers to tears — and others to abuse staff.

Anne Gordon is a partner with Stanley Gordon and Sons Fuel Group. It is currently capping sales to 500 litres of oil per customer, which yesterday was costing a “crazy” £675. The price was just over £300 this time last month.

“The last week has been horrendous, the demand is so high and the stocks are so low,” she said. “We’ve just been getting whatever we can at the docks and it’s just coming through in small quantities.

“Some of the customers have been very abusive. My sister works in the office with me and she was actually sworn at this morning. I’ve been in the business 30 years or more and it’s the worst I ever remember it.”

She called for fuel prices to be regulated to protect those struggling to heat their homes.

“This is not right. It’s not the normal distributors like us that are putting the costs up, it’s the bigger boys that are doing the price hikes,” she said.

“We’re paying a surcharge on top of that as well. We’re very careful with our money, but I’m sure there are distributors out there who are going to the wire.

“I’m quite scared to count up the numbers at the end of this month, to be truthful to you.

“The Government does need to step up and do something, because people cannot survive, between the cost of their oil, electricity and food. We’ve had people on here in tears because they can’t even afford to heat their houses.”

Other fuel company owners shared similar experiences.

Jean Irwin, who runs Gransha Fuels in Newtownards with husband David and son Alexander, said she had never seen such a dramatic spike in prices.

The company is now delivering single drums to customers, with a cap of 200 litres. Yesterday it was charging £245 for 200 litres.

“We’re doing really long hours at the minute, delivering drums to people because the tankers aren’t delivering yet,” she said.

“There’s a lot of very old people out there with no heat having to put on their coats. There’s also young people with families who are struggling. It’s scary.” She echoed calls for the regulation of fuel prices.

Eugene Hutcheon of Hutcheon Fuels in the north west said the frantic pace of recent weeks had just slowed down thanks to a few days of sunny weather.

Yesterday he was charging £669 for 500 litres. It was £308 a month ago. “This is double the dearest price it has ever been before,” he explained.

“It’s the surprise of customers: someone phoned the other day for 500 litres and it was costing £464. They couldn’t believe it, as it was £399 the day before. I had another customer getting in touch yesterday and they could only afford 200 litres when they heard the prices.

“I’m a one-man band in my business. In the next few months you just don’t know what will happen because of the uncertainty of the war.”

He said regulating fuel prices would take the pressure off, but he didn’t see how this could happen with so much of the world’s supply coming from Russia.

Another company owner in Co Antrim, who did not wish to be named, said the market was in a “hateful” situation.

Yesterday the company was capping sales at 500 litres (£675). It was £321 a month ago.

“I’ve never seen a jump like this before in my career, it’s absolutely horrendous,” he said.

“You would need a crystal ball. Personally, I think the prices need to be regulated because it’s unbearable. It’s unacceptable that the prices can change so much in a couple of days.

“I know some firms are running around delivering at a loss, believe it or not. That’s because they pre-booked the orders, and with the costs going up it’s caught them out.”

Meanwhile, police have urged homeowners to secure their oil tanks properly. Officers in Lisburn are investigating two reports of theft in the Dundrod area. Another two are being investigated in Strabane.

The PSNI has advised safety measures like locking garden or drive gates, as well as disguising oil tanks with things like fencing or plants. Other steps can include installing CCTV, limiting the quantity of fuel in tanks, locking tanks, using a tank cage or guard, and installing a level gauge audible alarm.