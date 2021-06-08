Henderson Group unveils £16m warehouse

From left, Kiera Campbell, sales director, Cathal Geoghegan, managing director and Mark Stewart-Maunder, commercial and development director, in Henderson's new warehouse

Henderson Group, which owns the Spar and Vivo franchises, has announced the opening of a new £16m warehouse as the company plans as far ahead as 2040.

The company, which has opened its 190,000 square foot service distribution centre in Mallusk, says it’s planning nearly 20 years ahead, building on a re-development plan that began in 2010.

The Foodservice arm amped up the opening of the centre to support the hospitality sector as it re-opens following lockdown, the company said, adding that during the pandemic in 2020 BD Foods and Foodco were folded into the operations at Mallusk.

Henderson Foodservice managing director Cathal Geoghegan said: “As hospitality has thankfully been able to open up, our move couldn’t have been more timely.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support the industry in what has been a challenging year. We look forward to working closely with our customers as the economy continues to move forward in a positive trajectory.”

Henderson Group has previously spoken of the difficulties caused by Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol, stating that it was working with “relevant bodies to ensure disruption to the supply chain is minimised”.

“We are currently dealing with some delays, not shortages,” the company said in February.

Meanwhile, the NI Business Brexit Working Group, formed in 2019, has called on the UK and the EU “to end the uncertainty for business by working together to find immediate solutions to trade friction”.