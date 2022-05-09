Heritage: Belfast Harbour marks its 175th anniversary

Port: Belfast Harbour has been at the heart of the city for 175 years

The economic and social contribution of Belfast Harbour to the city will be marked during the summer as the institution marks 175 years.

Belfast Harbour Commissioners was set up in 1847 and established Belfast as a world-leading port on the 2,000 acre Harbour Estate.

The port has been transformed in recent decades, with the Harbour moving into areas including property development, even building film studios.

Its status as a trust port means that profits are reinvested back into port activities.

The Harbour recently completed construction on City Quays 3, one of the largest new-build commercial office developments in the city.

During 2021, Belfast Harbour handled a record 25.6 million tonnes of cargo, including more than 730k freight units, and welcomed 1.5 million passengers.

Belfast Harbour said its programme of £254m of strategic investments in its port and wider estate is aimed at building on the legacy of past generations by building “a modern and resilient port and estate”.

Over the summer, events will take place to mark its contribution to the economic and social fabric of Belfast.

Chief executive Joe O’Neill said: “For decades Belfast Harbour Commissioners has been known for its civic leadership and contribution to the growth and development of the city of Belfast and the whole region.

“We are proud of our heritage and draw inspiration from the work started 175 years ago, as we continue to innovate and deliver for the people of this region and play our part in the ongoing evolution and transformation of Belfast.”

Belfast Harbour is working with the Maritime Belfast Trust to celebrate the anniversary with activities along the Maritime Mile.

An outdoor photographic gallery at City Quays is showcasing the work of photographic artists around the world until September.

It marks the start of activities which will continue over the summer.