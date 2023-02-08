High energy prices are here to stay as Shell and BP post record profits

The good news is prices here have softened. The bad news is gas, electric and oil costs are expected to remain high and could potentially begin to climb again in 2023.

As the final raft of £600 energy support payments reaches Northern Ireland households, many consumers are baffled by big oil groups reporting record gains. Hot off the heels of Shell posting profits of £33bn in 2022, BP has just announced £23bn profits last year in a record return for both businesses.

So why do energy companies appear to be reaping the rewards of high prices, while households are struggling to the extent they require financial support from the government?

The short answer is there is no direct link between the profitability of global energy firms and the price paid for energy by domestic and business customers in Northern Ireland, or any other market.

Distasteful as their profiteering might appear amid a global energy crisis, the big energy firms operate many divisions worldwide across the exploration, production and buying and selling of energy.

Profits may be deriving from divisions unrelated to energy supply in Northern Ireland, and often there will a complex supply chain between the big companies and the end user.

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist at the Ulster University Business School, even suggests some households may benefit from the record oil company profits.

“We’ve now seen the record and enormous profits from both Shell and BP,” said Dr Birnie.

“Obviously, those profits are somewhat driven by the higher global oil and gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

“Whilst some people will therefore deplore those very high profits, it is worth remembering that those energy companies will pay a considerable tax rate (in % terms) on the profits they earn in the UK. Admittedly, the profits within the UK will be a small proportion of the total.

“It is also worth remembering that firms like BP and Shell represent a considerable proportion of the stock market. If their profits are high, their share prices will tend to go up. That is good for investment funds and hence for the investments which form the basis of many people’s pension funds.”

But where does that leave NI households still concerned about their energy bills?

The good news is prices here have softened.

The bad news is gas, electric and oil costs are expected to remain high and could potentially begin to climb again in 2023.

“World oil and gas prices are higher than they were at the end of 2021, start of 2022, but they have come down a bit from their 2022 peak,” said Dr Birnie.

“So, the challenges in terms of the NI energy market and the final price to customers, whilst still there, are not as bad as it was initially feared it would be.”

Dr Esmond Birnie, a senior economist at Ulster University

Looking ahead, Dr Birnie said a further decline in energy prices during the year is possible.

“But as we should now have learnt very well, world energy markets are very much dependent on geopolitical factors,” he said.

“The war in Ukraine could worsen or, indeed, the winter here in Western Europe could get a lot colder, hence impacting on oil and gas supply and demand. Or we could have crises in the Persian Gulf or the South China Sea.

“So, the only certainty is uncertainty.”

Northern Ireland already benefits from advantageous electric and gas prices against its neighbouring markets of the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

One factor is the Utility Regulator which caps the prices offered by the biggest suppliers here, Power NI for electricity and SSE Airtricity Gas Supply for the Greater Belfast area, and Firmus Energy for the Ten Towns area.

Regulation of the bigger players then has a knock-on effect in the market, with smaller suppliers in the NI market not governed by the watchdog having to compete against the capped tariffs.

The regulator has just announced its latest review of gas and electric tariffs, set to conclude by early March, with introduction of the new tariffs to follow on April 1.

A reduction in gas and electric prices over the last month would bolster hopes a more favourable tariff will be introduced for households here in April.

However, the watchdog has to incorporate longer-term pricing prospects into its new tariffs. While gas and electric prices have softened, they are still higher than they would be historically.

Any change to the tariffs is not likely to be significant, and any gains for NI consumers could potentially be wiped out by further government energy support packages.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken, meanwhile, issued a statement yesterday questioning devolved energy responsibility in response to the UK government creating a new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to secure and stabilise the UK’s long-term energy supply.

“The war in Ukraine, the climate emergency and the growing challenges of energy security have forced the Prime Minister to create a new department,” said Mr Aiken. “This department will deal with our national concerns, in England, Scotland and Wales, but notably not here in Northern Ireland.

“The time has come to seriously question what the benefit of having energy devolved to Northern Ireland actually is.

“The catalogue of failings highlighted by RHI, delays in fuel poverty payments and governance arrangements in our electricity supply market all point to a Department for the Economy that is not fit for purpose.”