High fashion: Tyrone firm makes new easyJet uniforms from recycled plastic bottles

EasyJet crew model the new uniforms made by Tailored Image in Moygashel from recycled plastic. Credit: Joe Pepler/PinPep

Airline easyJet has paired up with a Co Tyrone textiles firm to launch a new uniform for cabin crew and pilots made of recycled plastic bottles.

Family firm Tailored Image of Moygashel has used a high-tech material created from 45 recycled bottles to create each uniform.

EasyJet, which is the biggest airline flying out of Belfast International Airport, said the rollout of the uniforms beginning this month would prevent around half-a-million plastic bottles ending up as waste each year.

The material has a 75% lower carbon footprint than polyester, and is also said to provide more elasticity and comfort for the wearer.

Tina Milton, director of cabin services at easyJet, said: “We are excited to be debuting this new pilot and cabin crew uniform made from recycled plastic bottles and to introduce it for our pilots and cabin crew colleagues.

“We know that sustainability is an important issue for them and also for our customers.”

Bernard Birt, managing director of Tailored Image, said: “Our role as a bespoke uniform and corporate wear provider is to deliver innovative solutions for our clients, built around comfort and practicality for their wearers.

“The additional challenge with the easyJet project was to meet their exceptionally high standards in reducing environmental impact.

“By combining the expertise of our design and garment technology teams, we developed a collaborative approach with a mill that is leading the way in the development of sustainable fabrics.

“We were excited from the outset to be involved in this project and are delighted that the success of the new easyJet wardrobe demonstrates the result of our award-winning customer-focused approach and our ability to meet even the most exacting briefs.”

Tailored Image was set up around 20 years ago, and makes uniforms for travel and transport, emergency services, transport and financial services.

EasyJet said it had been working to become as carbon-efficient as possible over the 25 years since it was founded.

The airline said it had been using more modern, fuel-efficient planes and was flying them in ways which avoided noise and the unnecessary use of energy.

In 2019 it became the world’s first major airline to operate carbon neutral flights across its whole network by offsetting the emissions from the fuel used for its routes.

But it said it hoped new technologies would enable it to reduce the need for carbon-offsetting.