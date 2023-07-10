High-profile projects boost turnover of over £1bn for NI construction firm

Graham Group is reporting a record pipeline of £2bn across its core market sectors

A Hillsborough-based contractor and developer has increased its turnover by 15.3% to £1.094bn in its latest financial results.

Graham Group said the strong performance was driven by its successful delivery of major projects in both Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The firm is also reporting a record pipeline of £2bn across its core market sectors of building, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and development management.

Cash at bank and in hand increased by 28% to £177.1m, with pre-tax profits sitting at £15.1m for the year to March 31, 2023.

Andrew Bill, chief executive officer, Graham Group

Andrew Bill, Graham Group chief executive officer, said: “We are very pleased with these latest published accounts, which demonstrate a strong performance in our core markets.

“This has been achieved despite the complexity of the current inflationary environment and other notable external factors. Strong governance and commercial management are at the heart of our approach to sustainable growth.

“We focus on quality delivery and take pride in our record for securing repeat business and the development of collaborative client relationships. The adoption of a pragmatic and selective approach to work winning, built on a platform of risk management, allows us to positively approach the rest of 2023, and beyond.

“With a significant pipeline of opportunity, which is strong in both volume and quality, we look forward to the future with continued optimism.”

High-profile projects delivered by the firm include the Buchanan Wharf mixed-use scheme in Glasgow, the University of York’s 1480-student accommodation residences, the Poynton Relief Road in Cheshire, Imperial College London’s new School of Public Health and a national modernisation programme for Marks & Spencer.

In Northern Ireland, Graham is delivering the largest private sector investment in housing at Loft Lines in the Titanic Quarter, which will see the creation of 778 new homes.

And its local pipeline includes the £44m second phase of Belfast Harbour Studios, Down High School’s new £33m school to accommodate 950 pupils in Downpatrick, a 12-storey 774-bedroom student accommodation block on Nelson Street in Belfast, the Busway Bridge Works for the Belfast Transport Hub and multiple projects for NI Water.

Graham said its strong balance sheet left it well placed to further improve its supply chain management and supplier payment statistics and continue to invest in the training and development of its 2,200-plus staff cohort.

Investors in People has reaccredited the group as a platinum standard organisation, while the National Centre for Diversity awarded the business with the Investors in Diversity standard recognising inclusive and fair culture within the workplace.

While profitability has been impacted by inflation, the business said it is mitigating risks through a strategic approach to partnerships with a focus on repeat clients.

Graham also delivered a £379.9m Social Return on Investment (SROI) for communities across the UK and Ireland.

And in line with its drive to Net Zero, the firm reported a 13% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Last week, the group was named as Digital Contractor of The Year at the Digital Construction Awards in recognition of its commitment to innovation and tech transformation.

Hosted at The Brewery in London, the national awards celebrate the most pioneering projects, teams and individuals who champion innovation and technology in the built environment across the UK.