High street footfall up after mask rule applied in Northern Ireland

Footfall in Northern Ireland's high streets increased by nearly 6% in the days following the introduction of mandatory face coverings, figures show.

The increase of 5.7% from Sunday to Friday last week off-set a bigger drop of 6.1% in footfall at shopping centres.

And footfall at retail parks was down 0.6% week-on-week, according to the report by retail information service Springboard.

In total, across all retail destinations footfall was up 2.7% week-on-week, compared to more anameic growth of just 0.8% across the UK as a whole.

However, a yearly comparison reveals that footfall is down by 23.2% in Northern Ireland across all retail types, compared to August 9 to August 15 last year.

High street retail had the worst year-on-year slump at 23.4%, though shopping centre footfall was down 22%.

But retail park footfall was down only slightly.

Face coverings became mandatory for shoppers in Northern Ireland last Monday, August 10. They have already been mandatory in England and Scotland for some weeks but are not compuslory in Wales. Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said the first week of peak summer holiday had delivered very hot weather in most parts of the UK "but largely lacklustre footfall".