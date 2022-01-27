High Street scheme payments to 6,000 accounts ‘won’t have to be spent local’

£100 initiative was devised to help NI businesses hit by pandemic

Around 6,000 people who are to receive £100 into their bank accounts under the High Street voucher scheme will not be prevented from spending the sums online, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

While the pre-paid cards themselves could not be used for online shopping, the Department for the Economy has no way of restricting the use of the cash when it lands in people’s accounts.

But it said people will be encouraged to spend the money in shops in their area.

Gordon Lyons, the Economy Minister, said that while vast majority of applicants had received their cards, “a small proportion did not” while others had problems using theirs.

"I believe it is important that we address this issue and that is the reason we have devised these remedy measures.”

He announced that the department would spend up to £1.5m on making the payments to people who didn't get their cards, or weren’t able to use them properly, through the BACS system of money transfer.

The department, which is administering the £145m scheme, did not respond when asked if the use of the cash would be limited to spending in bricks and mortar shops. It did not comment when asked about how much of the £1.5m was intended for bank charges.

The key aim of the Shop Local scheme was to support bricks and mortar retailers which had lost out during lockdowns in the pandemic.

Sums paid directly into bank accounts could also be used to pay off credit card debts, utility bills or even pay for flights.

Mr Lyons said the scheme had been a huge success, with 1.4m cards dispatched, and spending using the cards had boosted the economy by £136.5m.

He said it had resulted in a jump in retail sales here during November, the first in four months, while footfall had been up 5.6 percentage points on the previous month.

The cost of the remedy payments will be £1m to £1.5m, the department said.

A spokesman for the department said: “All eligible applicants will be encouraged to use their remedy payment to support the businesses in their local area that have been impacted by the pandemic.

"Around 99.5% of verified applicants received a card. The remedy includes the remainder (around 6,000) that did not receive a card due to issues beyond our control.

"The remedy will also be available, however, to address cards that did not work in the final stages of the scheme. The department will be contacting these card holders to advise on the next steps. The full cost is expected be no more than £1.5m.”

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said: "DfE doesn't have a lot of easy options when making sure that people are recompensed when they couldn't get access to the cards themselves.

"But we do want to see that £1.5m spent with local retailers as it was intended.

"The scheme overall has been extremely successful and brought a great short-term boost to so many retailers, and brought so many people back into the high street.

"But this last tranche of money needs to get out to retailers as the scheme was not about giving money to consumers but helping struggling retailers and hospitality businesses.

“We will be seeking clarification from the Department for the Economy how the remaining £1.5m that is being paid directly in BACs to applicants, will be spent with local businesses,” he added.