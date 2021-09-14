High street voucher scheme application details will be confirmed today: minister

The opening date for applications to the long-awaited High Street Retail Voucher Scheme will be confirmed today, the Economy Minister has said.

It is also understood that Gordon Lyons will also unveil the closing date for those wishing to register for the £100 Spend Local Card, stressing that the online portal will remain open for four weeks.

The DUP minister tweeted last night: “The wait will soon be over! Tomorrow I will announce the opening and closing dates for the portal for applications to the High Street Scheme. #SpendLocalCard”

Several media outlets recently reported that online applications for eligible people — which number around 1.4m — would open on Sunday, September 12.

Industry sources then told this newspaper that the £100 pre-paid cards, which are aimed at boosting the Covid-affected local economy, could be available as early as this week.

The department said yesterday that it is “currently finalising details” for the scheme, first announced in April.

But Mr Lyons then tweeted that it would be announced today.

He said earlier that he and his officials were making sure it was rolled out in the “right and proper way”.

He also suggested some people had confused the date of legislation coming into force to enable the scheme, which happened on Sunday, and the date of it opening for applications.

“In regards to the high street scheme, I hope that everyone can be a little bit patient for another day or two,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to making an announcement on that very, very soon.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement out there, people are looking forward to spending their cards, and I’m looking forward to them getting out there as well so we can give that real boost to our economy in the short term and also, hopefully, change behaviours and bring people back into the high street in the long term as well.”

It is believed that the department is anxious to ensure that the system they intend to use can cope with the huge number of applications for the pre-paid cards, especially if hundreds of thousands apply at once.

There are concerns, meanwhile, that some people without computer skills or internet access could miss out on the scheme.

A phone line will be available for those finding it difficult to apply online.

Mr Nesbitt, MLA for Strangford, said he was told the system “can handle 50,000 applications per hour”, adding: “I didn’t get great certainty about what happens if you’re Mr or Mrs 50,001.

“Are you told you’re in a queuing system and told how long it’ll be until your call is processed?”

“I have a continuing concern that it will crash in its early hours of operation because we’re talking about 1.4 million people who are potentially eligible. This has the potential to become a shambles.”

Foyle MLA Ms McLaughlin called for immediate clarity over the details of the scheme.

“Major questions around this scheme remain unanswered,” she said.

She added: “There are concerns around accessibility.

“We know there will be online and telephone support but there is a lot of anxiety as to whether there will be enough resources within the department to meet the demand.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Drukan also suggested some people could have problems accessing the scheme.

He said some older and vulnerable people without internet access “could end up missing out”.

However, a phone line is set to be available for those unable to apply online.

Mr Lyons was asked about the scheme as he attended a jobs announcement in Belfast on Monday.

Pressed on whether the scheme had been delayed, Mr Lyons replied: “It was always the intention that it would come out in September time.

“I wanted to make sure that the necessary legislation was in place and that is now in place as of yesterday.

“But we need to make sure that this is done in the right and proper way.

“We want to make sure that whenever the portal opens, that people are able to get onto it and log on to it.

“So that work is continuing.”

He added: “I think some people have got mixed up the dates in terms of the legislative basis for the scheme to proceed and the date when the portal itself is going to open.

“In the very near future, I hope to give people an indication of how this is all going to work, the exact time for the portal to be open, the website that people will need to log on to, and the process in terms of getting those applications verified, and also then when the cards can go out and when the cards can be spent.

“I hope to give that information in the very near future, so that we can give that certainty as well to businesses, because I know a lot of businesses want to help incentivise the use of the card in local independent stores.

“And I want to give that and that will be coming very, very soon.”

The scheme will provide a pre-paid debit card worth £100 to an estimated 1.4m over-18s in Northern Ireland to spend in local bricks and mortar stores.

The money has to be used by November 30 as the department does not want to displace spending that would happen in the run-up to Christmas.

With a relatively small window to process applications in time before the spending deadline, an online portal is being stress-tested to deal with 50,000 people an hour.

In order to receive a voucher, people must register online on NI Direct, several pieces of information will be required: name, address, date of birth, gender, disability, National Insurance number, driving licence number (if held), mobile number and email address.

Mr Lyons said householders will be able to spend their voucher with any retailer that has a physical presence here.

However, he encouraged people to consider spending the prepaid cards in local independent retailers rather than with multinationals.

How the card can be used...

The pre-paid card can be used with a retailer or in hospitality in Northern Ireland that accepts cards as a method of payment.

You can use it to purchase a range of items, from a new piece of home decor at the local craft shop to groceries at the local supermarket, or to purchase home heating oil. In many cases, it will be up to whether the retailers you wish to use it with has the card facilities available.

You can use the card to order and pay over the phone to purchase services from local businesses, however you will not be able to purchase online service or products, to pay for financial services or to purchase legal services.

You cannot donate your card to a charity.