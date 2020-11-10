Highest number of redundancies in NI in October for 2020

Across the UK more than 200,000 redundancies have been announced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Victoria Jones/PA)

October saw the highest number of redundancies for 2020 with 820 proposed and another 1,220 confirmed.

A further 710 have been proposed up to November 6, the latest government employment figures show.

In total 9,600 redundancies were proposed up to the end of October - double the previous 12 months.

Record high numbers were recorded in June and July which is now translating into confirmed redundancies, with over 3,200 redundancy notifications received in the last four months.

The Labour Force Survey figures only include cases were companies make over 20 people redundant.

It comes as the furlough scheme was supposed to close at the end of October, before it was extended initially for a month and then until the end of next March.

The unemployment rate increased significantly over the quarter and year, mostly affecting those under 35.

The latest unemployment rate (the proportion of economically active people aged 16+ who were unemployed) for the period July-September 2020 was estimated at 3.6%. The unemployment rate increased over the quarter by 1 percentage points (PPS) and by 1pps over the year.

In October 2020, the seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 60,200 (6.5% of the workforce). This is a decrease of 0.7% from the previous month’s revised figure and is the sixth month that the claimant count was above 60,000; levels previously seen in 2012 and 2013 and more than double that in March.

Over 742,400 are in work with a median monthly pay of £1,764.

The figures show while the employment rate decreased over the quarter and the year, there has been some recovery in the total number of hours worked across the economy; increasing by 11% over the most recent quarter after the record fall of 19% between January-March and April-June.

The total number of hours worked per week during July-September remains 11% below the total at the beginning of 2020.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work (the employment rate) decreased over the quarter by 0.5pps and over the year by 1.7pps to 70.5%.

Although recent changes were not statistically significant, the employment rate was significantly above rates in 2017.

Economic inactivity (the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work) decreased over the quarter by 0.3pps and increased over the year by 0.9pps to 26.8%.

The data indicates that the increase over the quarter was driven by those under 35 years. Within this the youth unemployment rate (16-24 years) was estimated at 11.5% in July-September 2020.

Northern Ireland has the lowest employment and unemployment rates and the highest economic inactivity rate of all the UK regions.