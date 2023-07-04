Hiring intentions strong among Northern Ireland employers: report

Hiring intentions are strong among Northern Ireland employers, according to a report by ManpowerGroup

There has been a “huge increase" in the hiring intent of employers in Northern Ireland as low unemployment levels continue, a report has said.

The employment outlook survey by recruitment specialist ManpowerGroup UK found a net employment outlook of +52% in Northern Ireland for the third quarter of the year, a rise of 31 percentage points on the quarter.

Northern Ireland’s outlook level was also 23 percentage points above the UK outlook for June to September.

According to Manpower, the strong showing can be explained by Northern Ireland’s low unemployment rate of 2.4%, which is half the joblessness rate in both the West Midlands and Wales.

But John Gargan, Northern Ireland regional manager of ManpowerGroup UK, said the strong hiring intentions belied a fragile reality for the economy.

“This confident hiring intent would typically be a sign of strong economic conditions characterised by jobs growth and opportunity.

"But as we know, the reality has been an economy of stagnation and rising costs over the past 18 months.

"In the context of Northern Ireland, it also framed by the region having the UK’s highest economic inactivity rate at 25.8% and so we’re seeing employment conditions that remain extremely tight with no signs of loosening.”

Manpower’s report is regarded as a key economic indicator by the Bank of England and the UK Government.

Across the UK, employer hiring confidence had grown in almost every sector, rising by eight percentage points to +29% since the last quarter.

But many employers were still having great difficulties finding the right talent in a climate of rising costs.

Chris Gray, director of ManpowerGroup UK, said: “The intent to hire is promising in many areas but it comes partly due to the high number of reoccurring unfilled vacancies proving hard to fill due to niche skills scarcity.

"It also contrasts with the realities that high-volume employers are experiencing where speed to hire is more of a challenge.

"Ongoing talent supply issues are restricting UK business’ ambitions to grow, aligning what British employers need with the shortage occupation list will bolster our global competitive standing.”