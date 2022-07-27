Historic Belfast building up for sale at £2.3m

A government-leased building close to Belfast's Cathedral Quarter is on the market for £2.3m.

The Head Line Building on Victoria Street, home to the Judicial Appointments Commission, was completed in 1864 at a cost of £14,000.

Selling agents Lambert Smith Hampton described the building as occupying a prominent corner site fronting onto Victoria Street and Waring Street at Custom House Square.

"The property benefits from its close proximity to Cathedral Quarter which is established as the city’s premier destination for bars, restaurants, hotels and city living," according to the agents.

The building, Italianate in style and largely made of Dungannon Sandstone, was damaged both in the 1941 Belfast Blitz by German flyers and in a 1976 bomb blast.

Finnbrook Investments and Abey Developments Ltd carried out a £1.2m refurbishment of the building in 1999 and 2000. This included construction of a basement car park and additional space at roof level. It currently has 13,500 square feet of space.

Lambert Smith Hampton said: “A dynamic mix of occupiers, against the backdrop of some of the city’s oldest and most beautiful streets and buildings, sets the location apart as one of Belfast’s most exciting places to work, visit and live.

"Custom House Square is an area of great historical importance with its landscape lending itself for use as a public arena.

"The Square is dominated by the magnificent two storey Italianate Custom House opposite, designed by the renowned Belfast architect Charles Lanyon. The Albert Memorial Clock overlooks Custom House Square and is one of the city’s best known and best loved landmarks."

The Head Line Building is B1 listed with basement, ground, first, second and annex floors. It was designed by Thomas Jackson & Son for the Scottish Amicable Life Assurance Company. John Lowry & Son carried out the build.

G Heyn and Sons Ltd acquired the building around 1920. The company managed the Ulster Steamship Company and owned the Head Line steamers which operated between Belfast and the Baltic ports, Canada, New Orleans and Galveston. The last Head Line ship was sold in 1979.