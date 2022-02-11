Historic Belfast retail building Ross’s Court on the market for £5.75m

Ross's Court in Belfast city centre, which is on the market for £5.75m

A listed building in Belfast city centre which was the former home of retailer Argos has gone on the market for £5.75m.

Ross’s Court, which used to be a soft drinks factory, is one of the biggest retail sites to enter the market in the city in recent years.

The listed building at William Street South had been occupied by Argos since 1997 until it moved out in March 2021.

However, it’s understood the retailer continues to pay rent of £430,000 a year as two years still remain on its lease.

The site has been put on the market by its UK pension fund owner through commercial property agency CBRE NI.

CBRE investment director Gavin Elliott said Argos had been one of the first big-name retailers to populate that part of the city centre.

“Argos took it in 1997 when there was nothing else around there. But over the years, it’s become completely transformed.

"Victoria Square has been developed out and there have been streetscape works – and HMRC has opened new headquarters.”

He said a new owner could seek to do something new with the building. “You could get planning permission to convert the upper parts of the building into offices, or let the ground floor as retail.

"There’s a blank canvas there, though any plans are subject to planning and listed building consent.”

But he said he believed the site’s proximity to Victoria Square Shopping Centre and its big name brands would prove attractive.

Ross’s Court was the home of soft drinks manufacturer W A Ross where it manufactured products like cordials and ginger ale in the late nineteenth century. It had been made up of six buildings which were then knocked into one to house the factory.

It was later bought by Belfast-based developer Ewart, which opened it as a retail complex in 1991. However, when Argos took over, the internal units were knocked together to make one big shop.

Mr Elliott said its owner had been off-loading its smaller properties, such as Ross’s Court, in favour of investing in bigger lots.