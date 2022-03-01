Historic Belfast sports shop SS Moore to move to new location as block is redeveloped

Belfast sports shop SS Moore is on the move after its owner put its home of 75 years on the market for around £4m.

The Moore family has announced it’s selling properties at 6-14 Chichester Street, where the store is located.

The site already has planning permission for redevelopment into a six-storey building, which will include a combination of retail and offices.

A Caffe Nero at 2 Chichester Street, also owned by the family, is not included in the sale. Jewellers Fred J Malcolm is also unaffected.

Sammy Moore, a former Olympic water polo player and keen footballer, opened the store in 1947. It’s an official partner of Ulster Rugby and supplies goods for all sports in Northern Ireland.

The family said a third generation would soon advance the business in a new city centre location.

Company boss John Moore said it had been a constant feature and landmark of the city’s retail offer.

He said: “We have witnessed many changes over the decades and have watched the city core regenerate from the dark days of the Troubles into a modern, vibrant, living hub at the heart of Belfast.

“Retail has endured many challenges from out-of-town developments and now from the growth of online shopping.

"Thankfully, there has always been and will be space for independent retailers with a unique personalised service such as SS Moore.”

He said he felt that the properties had not kept up with regeneration in the area, including the opening of Victoria Square Shopping and the opening of HMRC’s Erskine House.

Mr Moore added: “As a family, we looked at the growth and demand in the area and felt that 6-14 Chichester Street was one of the last parts of this landmark thoroughfare in need of regeneration. The current buildings are not fit for purpose and the space is grossly under-utilised.

"We sought and secured planning approval for over 31,420 square foot of redevelopment which could include a mix of retail, office and potentially living accommodation.

“As a business we have always been committed to staying in the city centre, therefore SS Moore will continue to be part of the Belfast retail offer alongside other independent retailers.

"We believe this is what makes Belfast such a great city for shoppers and visitors alike. We will be announcing the new location of SS Moore in the not too distant future.”

The site is on sale through commercial property agents Lambert Smith Hampton and McKibbins at around £4m.