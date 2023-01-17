Historic home of the Irish News on the market for £3.5m

Properties at 113 to 121 Donegall Street/8-10 York Lane in Belfast have gone on the market. The site includes the home of the Irish New

The historic home of newspaper the Irish News in Belfast has gone on the market for £3.5m.

The site at 113 to 121 Donegall Street/8 to 10 York Lane is close to the new Ulster University campus – a major selling point, selling agents McKibbin’s said.

McKibbin’s said: “This superb redevelopment opportunity occupies a prime location which abuts the new 800,000 sq ft University of Ulster York Street Campus and the Cathedral Quarter.”

Part of the site at 113 Donegall Street is a three-storey Grade B2 listed building where the Irish News has been based for 118 years.

Over 15,000 students and staff are now using the UU campus, and other student accommodation sites and build to rent (BTR) developments are springing up in the area in response.

Staff at the Irish News are now relocating to new premises at Fountain Centre in College Street, where its radio station Q Radio is already based.

Irish News editor Noel Doran said: “We will be sorry to leave Donegall Street, which has served us so well down the generations, but we are looking forward to all the opportunities associated with our new home.”

Managing director Dominic Fitzpatrick added: “The facade of the building is listed, so we are pleased that our beautiful frontage will be protected.

“The move to the Fountain Centre and the redevelopment of new offices comes at an exciting time for the group - a bright and modern working environment will make for a very attractive workplace

“Bringing everyone across the group into one location will also offer significant opportunities to work together and unleash some of the synergies that clearly exist.”

Significant projects close to Donegall Street include The Sixth, a proposed office development at the former Belfast Telegraph building on Royal Avenue, led by Belfast City Council and developer McAleer and Rushe.

According to McKbbin’s, subject to planning the Irish News site could be part-redeveloped for student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, offices or further space for the university. It could also be used for offices.