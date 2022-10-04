Historic hotel The Old Inn in Crawfordsburn launches outdoor spa

Historic hotel The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, has announced it will open its new outdoor spa for residents from December 1.

The Old Inn’s Treetop Spa is part of a £2.5m revamp of the venue by owners Galgorm Collection following its takeover of The Old Inn last year.

Galgorm Collection said the spa would offers views of Crawfordsburn Country Park and the North Down coastline and feature a hydrotherapy pool, steam room, sauna and hot tubs.

The Old Inn, which dates back to 1614, has already received a £1m refurbishment by Galgorm Collection since buying the venue in April last year. That has included revamping its 1614 bar, which is now dog-friendly, and the Old Inn restaurant.

All 32 guest rooms are also being upgraded to the same standard as other Galgorm Collection venues. The group also owns Galgorm Resort and Spa in Ballymena and The Rabbit Hotel in Templepatrick.

The Old Inn has five types of room petite, carriage, highway, junior suite and suite. The Old Inn suite has a private balcony with outdoor hot tub overlooking the Treetop Spa.

A refurbishment of the hotel’s private dining area is due to complete early next year.

Galgorm Collection managing director Colin Johnston said: “The Old Inn is one of Northern Ireland’s most historic hotels and we have carefully considered our refurbishment works to ensure we remain sympathetic to the property’s history and retain its much-loved charm whilst also giving it the ‘Galgorm’ treatment, bringing this in line with our other award-winning properties.

He added: “Galgorm Collection is focused on investing in the region to support tourism, jobs and the wider economy. We’re confident that The Old Inn’s new-look offering will deliver a new chapter of growth for us and for Northern Ireland.”

Charlotte McClean, manager at The Old Inn, added: “As we continue to progress our planned redevelopment works, I’m delighted to confirm that the new Treetop Spa will open to residents from December 1.

“This has been a long-awaited project and we’re already experiencing strong demand for bookings with guests eager to enjoy an exciting new outdoor spa offering within a stunning landscape.”

Galgorm Resort recently won best luxury golf resort spa in Europe and best head chef in the region at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2021.