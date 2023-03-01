Historic Londonderry Arms Hotel in Carnlough up for sale

The Londonderry Arms Hotel is situated in the picturesque seaside village of Carnlough, filming location of the Free City of Braavos Canal in Game of Thrones.

The well-known Antrim coast hotel was once owned by Winston Churchill.

A well-known hotel once owned by Winston Churchill is up for sale after 75 years in the O’Neill family.

The 35-bedroom Londonderry Arms Hotel is in the picturesque village of Carnlough, which was the filming location of the Free City of Braavos Canal in Game of Thrones.

It is on a stretch of the Antrim Coast Road halfway between Belfast and the Giant’s Causeway. No asking price has been given.

Built in 1848, the hotel’s name offers a nod to its original role as a coaching inn for owner Frances Anne Vane Tempest, then Marchioness of Londonderry. It was inherited by her great-grandson Winston Churchill in 1921.

Since 1947, it has traded as a hotel under the management of the O’Neill family, building a reputation for its hospitality, service and locally-sourced food.

Retaining its original Georgian architecture, the hotel has been developed and extended over the years.

Established as a destination for tourists and the local community, it has hosted many artists, writers and musicians, and featured in film and literature.

Its popular Arkle whiskey bar is named after the legendary steeplechaser and hosts a unique collection of memorabilia, including a horseshoe that guests can rub for good luck.

“The hotel represents what is best about Ireland, both for those living and visiting here,” said Denise O’Neill, owner.

“The hotel is a real gem and its location gives it a huge advantage, situated in what I consider to be simply spectacular surroundings.”

Mark Patterson of commercial property consultancy OKT expects the sale to generate significant interest at home and overseas.

“We anticipate strong interest in the Londonderry Arms, which is a unique property on the stunning Antrim Coast Road, that has serviced both local and tourist markets for generations,” he said.

“There is space for further expansion, so it offers tremendous potential for a new owner to further extend its long history of hospitality.

"This sale presents interested parties with a very rare opportunity to write the next chapter in this famous hotel’s story.”