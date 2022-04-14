Historic mill buildings in Co Londonderry to be turned into new homes

The site at Upperlands where a major mill regeneration will take place

Historic mill buildings in Co Londonderry will be transformed into housing after an ambitious regeneration proposal won planning permission.

JHT (Upperlands) Ltd, part of JH Turkington & Sons, is behind the plans to overhaul the William Clark & Sons site at Upperlands in Maghera.

The project has been described as a “heritage-led” proposal to restore the historic complex with a “sensitively designed” residential component.

The proposals had been in the planning system for more than a decade but were given the green light by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

JHT wants to build 210 new homes, comprising 66 apartments in disused mill buildings and 144 new-build units.

But it also wants to add leisure, community and recreation elements to the development, including exhibition space and the continued use of industrial facilities for manufacturing.

William Clark & Sons, now part of Evans Group, has been producing linen on the site since it was founded in 1736.

Trevor Turkington of JHT said: “We welcome this long-awaited decision to approve the exciting plans to regenerate this complex.

"We are committed to delivering a vision that will provide adaptable and sustainable long-term viable uses for this unique site and its buildings and support the existing employment use on-site.”

The application for the scheme was first submitted to the Department for Environment in 2009.

It was subject to a Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) hearing in November last year before receiving a recommendation for approval in the PAC’s independent assessment in January.

Angela Wiggam, director at the project’s planning consultancy Turley, said: “We commend our client and the consultancy team on their enduring commitment to see this application approved.

"The collective and steadfast investment over the last 13 years is testament to a shared confidence in the value of preserving this site. We hope this decision will set a precedent for the delivery of future heritage-led regeneration in Northern Ireland.”

Work is expected to start on-site from 2024.