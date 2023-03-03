Historic NI church off Belfast’s Shankill Road on market for £195k

New lease of life awaits Shankill building lying vacant since 2014

Nelson Memorial Church is on the market for £195,000

The building on Nelson Square has been boarded up since 2014

The interior of Nelson Memorial Church, which is on the market for £195,000

Nelson Memorial Church was built by the sister of Rev Isaac Nelson in his memory

The organ of Nelson Memorial Church, which is on the market for £195,000

An historic church off Belfast’s Shankill Road funded by a devoted sister in tribute to her clergyman and MP brother has gone on the market for £195,000.

According to A History of Congregations at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland 1610 to 1982, Nelson Memorial was built after Elizabeth Nelson left thousands of pounds to trustees for a church to be built in memory of Rev Isaac Nelson.

Rev Nelson was a minister at First Comber Presbyterian and Donegall Street, but later resigned his religious roles to take up a position as MP for Mayo.

He is remembered in the Dictionary of Irish Biography as “a champion of liberal causes” whose support of Home Rule and the Land League put him at odds with many colleagues.

But Nelson Memorial, which first opened in 1897, has not been used by a congregation since 2014.

The listed building was designed by architect William J Gilliland, who was also behind the Crumlin Road Methodist Church and a bank building on High Street, Belfast.

The interior of Nelson Memorial Church, which is on the market for £195,000

Selling agent Johnny McLarnon of estate agents UPS said a property developer with interests in the area had originally bought the church for redevelopment.

But Mr McLarnon said the owner did not go ahead with the project and had instead decided to put the former church on the market.

He said he believed the building, which is off Nelson Square, could be given a new lease of life by a future buyer.

“It could have multiple uses, perhaps as the home of an institution or as an arts venue.

“It’s a beautiful building but does have elements of damage so money does need to be spent on it.”

UPS said the inside of the building was an example of “superior craftsmanship” and described it as one of the finest church interiors in the city.

“The building offers unlimited potential and is adaptable to a wide variety of uses,” they said.

Nelson Memorial Church was built by the sister of Rev Isaac Nelson in his memory

A spokesman for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said Nelson Memorial closed in 2014 when its congregation amalgamated with Immanuel Presbyterian on Agnes Street, off the Crumlin Road.

Ciarán Fox, director of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects, said there were many precedents around Belfast for old church buildings to be given a new lease of life. Uses have included residential developments and in one case, a restaurant.

He said: “There have been many very successful church conversions. My sense is that the new uses have predominantly been cultural, for example Cultúrlann MacAdam Ó Fiaich on the Falls Road or the Duncairn Arts Centre on the Antrim Road.

“However, we also have Christ Church in the city centre which the Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI) converted to a library and IT centre, and more recently the Chapel of the Resurrection which has been converted into apartments.

“That project has just been shortlisted for the RSUA Design Awards 2023. Each building and location brings its own unique potential for a new use.”

The building on Nelson Square has been boarded up since 2014

The project at the Chapel of the Resurrection was carried out by developers Alskea, which described their creation as a luxury development of apartments with impressive views both over Belfast Lough and Cavehill.

And Elmwood Hall in south Belfast, also a former Presbyterian Church, had been successfully turned into an arts venue, Mr Fox added.

Another former Presbyterian Church is on sale for £650,000 through selling agents O’Connor Kennedy Turtle. But 159 to 161 Donegall Pass has already gone through two incarnations since its religious use ended. First, it was converted into Chinese restaurant The Water Margin.

After The Water Margin closed, the church built in 1873 and designed by Belfast architects Young & Mackenzie. became the home of the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association.

But the building was hit by arson attacks in 2021 and 2022, leading to a decision by the BMCA to leave the building.