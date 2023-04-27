Historic Old Post Office tearooms in Co Down up for sale

The Old Post Office in Lisbane was last sold in 2017

The Old Post Office in Lisbane is up for sale

A listed former post office in Co Down, recognised in recent years as a popular destination for foodies and day trippers, has gone on the market.

The Old Post Office in Lisbane has been listed for an unspecified sum by Osborne King’s Mark Carron, who also represented the property during its last sale in 2017.

It is offered as a going concern, with employees’ rights protected, while current owner Stuart McLaughlin has recently secured planning permission for a single storey side extension of six bedrooms for tourist accommodation.

When the property was on the market in 2017, it was listed for £695,000 by retiring couple Trevor and Alison Smylie and said to have achieved the asking price.

It dates back to the 1840s, operated as a post office until the early 1990s and then lying empty for a few years before reopening as a tearoom and gift shop in 2004.

This Grade II-listed thatched building was restored and extended around 2005 and includes a 90-seat restaurant with an additional 30 seats apiece in the central courtyard and at the front entrance.

An enclosed garden to the rear of the property area offers scope to add additional outside seating.

Mr McLaughlin has carried out a programme of improvements since taking ownership of the business, including an upgrade of its thatched roof.

The venue is licensed and he has expanded its offer to include breakfast, a full lunch service, afternoon tea, food to go and monthly Friday night supper clubs; the next one set for May 5.

“The venue also provides the perfect setting for weddings,” said Mr Carron. “This is a thriving going concern allowing a purchaser a great opportunity to enhance the offering and increase the turnover.

“Currently trading Tuesday-Saturday, there is great potential to extend the trading hours in the evenings and open Sundays.”

It sits on 0.61 acres fronting onto the Killinchy Road and offers car parking for around 45 vehicles, and the premises also includes a gift shop.

Land and Property Services offer a net annual value of £11,600 for the site, with a poundage of £0.541740 applying for 2023/2024 and potential for Small Business Rates Relief of up to 20%.