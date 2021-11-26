Holiday at Home scheme scrapped as other options are considered

The £2m Holiday at Home voucher scheme has now been scrapped, with other ways of supporting the tourism industry under consideration instead, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

The scheme was intended to give households in Northern Ireland a £100 voucher off a two-night stay in accommodation after it was paid for, or a £20 voucher off a visit to a tourist attraction.

The Department for the Economy had said it was looking at the suitability of the scheme in light of strong summer trading, and the possible spending which could go into tourism from the £145m Spend Local retail voucher scheme.

Asked for an update on if and when the scheme would be launched, a spokeswoman for the department said: “The Minister remains committed to doing what he can to assist the tourism and hospitality sector as they continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

"Consideration is being given to how best to deliver that support.”

However, it's understood the funding intended for the scheme is not included in unspent funds of £41m which are being surrendered by DfE to the Executive.

Both the holiday scheme and Spend Local scheme were part of the department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan (ERAP).

Colum McLornan, the co-owner of the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle, said the department had “overpromised” on the scheme, which was first discussed last year and was to be launched in the autumn.

“We’ve been hearing that it’s been coming for a long time, and obviously it hasn’t got anywhere at this stage,” he said.

"We’re disappointed it’s not happening as we were banking on it to encourage mid-week stays in January, February and March when it can be quiet and a difficult sell.

"But maybe the department overpromised on it at the start, by having both the retail voucher scheme and the Holiday at Home scheme.

"In reality, we’ve had a number of people use the £100 voucher in the hotel, and we did get a boost from that.”