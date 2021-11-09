Holywood-based insulation firm Energystore acquires WarmFill

A Co Down insulation company has acquired another firm in the same sector to support its continued growth.

Holywood-based Energystore has paid an undisclosed sum for WarmFill in an expansion moved supported by Danske Bank.

The firm has five sites around the UK serving domestic and commercial customers including developers and housing associations.

It makes, supplies and installs products such as cavity wall insulation and insulation for floors and roofs.

Acquiring WarmFill in Larne will make Energystore the biggest manufacturer of EPS bead insulation in the UK and Ireland. It will now have 92 staff, including all of WarmFill’s employees.

Conor McCandless, director at Energystore, said: “The acquisition will strengthen our business, increase the positive impact we can have in addressing these societal challenges and help us to realise plans for further growth across the UK and Ireland."