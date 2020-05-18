Holywood firm Smarts makes top five of PR hotlist

Smarts was placed fourth in publication PR Week's list of PR firms outside London, the only consultancy from NI to make the register. It also featured in the overall listing of top UK PR consultancies for the sixth year in a row, competing against global names such as Ogilvy, Saatchi and Freuds.

With offices in Northern Ireland, London and Scotland, Smarts currently employs over 80 people and has clients in more than 20 countries.

Its client portfolio includes names such as British Airways, Bosch and Johnnie Walker, as well as local names such as Ulster University, Kestrel Foods, Wilson's Country and Snow Patrol.

The company's double-digit revenue growth in recent years has been driven by "a commitment to investing in creativity and clever thinking" it said. Pippa Arlow, Smarts Global chief executive, said: "We are very proud of what we have achieved this year and proud to prove that it is normal for businesses like ours to compete with the best in the UK and beyond. It is a fantastic accomplishment that provides welcome news during difficult times for everyone - I'm delighted for all of our talented people who have worked so hard to achieve this.

"We are aware of the challenges that we face in the coming months as a society and as businesses, but we will take a moment to reflect on this achievement before going back to doing what we do best - telling stories that bring big ideas to life."