Holywood PR agency continues global rollout with Amsterdam base

From left, Pippa Arlow, global chief executive of Smarts, and Leanne Scott, who is leading up the PR and creative agency’s new Amsterdam office

A Northern Ireland PR and creative agency is expanding its global reach with a new office in Amsterdam.

Leanne Scott will head up the new base for Holywood-based Smarts, which has also expanded into London and New York in recent years.

Representing the firm’s first office in mainland Europe, Amsterdam is home to key Smarts clients such as Tommy Hilfiger and Booking.com, for which the agency led the talent strategy in the creation of its record-breaking 2023 Super Bowl ad.

Formerly senior agency director, Ms Scott has been leading Smarts' work for brands such as Booking.com, Zalando and Coca-Cola, and will move into a new role as managing partner.

And she will be joined in the Amsterdam office by client partner Maja Volt, who has held global communications roles at Tommy Hilfiger and Zalando.

Ms Scott said: "Over the past 10 years we have built phenomenal partnerships with clients in Amsterdam whilst being headquartered in Holywood and have delivered exceptional award-winning work.

“Lockdown taught us many things but one that stood out for me was the power of human connection. So, I’m proud to be able to open the doors of our new office, within walking distance of so many of our current clients, allowing us to build on those connections in real life.

“It’s also a city full of potential, rich in culture, creativity and talent – it’s no surprise so many of the world’s leading FMCG brands have made it their home. This obviously makes it a city full of opportunity and I can’t wait to explore these with new clients, colleagues, and partners.”

The Amsterdam office will offer a full suite of marketing communication services, including PR, digital, experiential, employee engagement and a new Creator Hub division.

It will hire talent across these disciplines, forming a team that will collaborate with colleagues in Belfast, New York, London and Scotland.

Pippa Arlow, global chief executive of Smarts, said: "It’s fantastic to be able to extend our footprint into Amsterdam. It’s a city we’ve been working in for over a decade, so it is a natural choice for our first office in mainland Europe. It provides a perfect base to deepen relationships with existing partners and capitalise on the wider opportunities direct European access creates.

“Just as importantly, establishing a permanent office in The Netherlands will significantly reduce our travel and environmental impact – a key priority for everyone in the agency, and a crucial part of living up to our ‘B Corp’ values.

“This is one of several investments we’re making this year – underpinned by our recent growth, and underlining our ambition to continually develop our team, seek out new talent, and build new capabilities to support our clients’ ambitions.”

Smarts recently invested more than £1m in its new Creator Hub division as part of its strategy to become a global leader in culture-driven, consumer focused communications.

Smarts’ parent company, MSQ, was recently acquired by One Equity Partners to help the group accelerate its ambitious international expansion.