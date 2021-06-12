Holywood Road apartment block plan unveiled in east Belfast

An application has also been lodged to demolish the former Park Avenue Hotel and replace it with apartments

KEW Electrical’s building in east Belfast will be demolished and replaced by a large apartment complex if planning permission is granted and the development moves ahead.

An application has been lodged for planning permission to demolish the existing buildings at 385 Holywood Road and build 36 apartments in two three storey blocks.

It follows plans for another development on the road, the building of 90 units on the site of the former Park Avenue Hotel.

The Holywood Road development involves the demolition of buildings and erection of the apartment blocks with associated basement car parking, and landscaped areas.

It was lodged by an applicant named P McClean while the architects are Povall Worthington, who are headquartered close by on the Holywood Road.

The on-site manager of KEW Electrical referred calls to the landlord and the property managers, Lambert Smith Hampton. Lambert Smith Hampton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KEW Electrical’s headquarters in England, which has 26 branches, said it was not aware of the planning application.

The proposals follows the application to demolish The Park Avenue Hotel at 158 Holywood Road and replace it with 79 apartments and 11 townhouses.