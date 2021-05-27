Home comforts… ‘lifestyle’ store opens in Belfast in £3m investment

A wooden sauna with a glass wall is among the items sold at lifestyle store Jans Lifestyle

A lifestyle store hoping to capitalise on our renewed enthusiasm for splashing the cash on our homes has opened up in south Belfast in a £3m investment.

Jans Lifestyle Store is part of a group of companies led by Peter Drayne, which includes Jans Composites, formerly part of the Wrights Group.

The business has now opened a store in the former Tiles Solutions unit on Boucher Road, selling equipment like saunas, cinema rooms, garden rooms, home bars, hot tubs and camper vans.

A gym, spa and dog-friendly cafe are also to be added to the complex later this year. Items like the garden rooms are manufactured by group company Offsite Solutions, which specialises in modular building.

It’s expected the complex will employ 20 people when complete.

Jans Lifestyle managing director Andrew Penney said the store hopes to capitalise on the lockdown trend for people to spend more money on their homes, after lockdowns encouraged them to re-evaluate their living space.

He said around £3m is being spent on the store.

And he hoped the camper vans would go down well with travellers who are staycationing at home this year instead of taking off overseas.

“It’s a great time to invest in some of the products, and interest in them will last well into the future.

“Camping and glamping is a colossal trend — and our hot tubs and saunas are for family units and friends to relax and enjoy themselves.”

The camper vans retail for between £46,000 and £65,000 but are also available for hire at £120 per night.

The business has already provided camper vans to north Dublin’s Skylon Hotel, which now offers a service in which passengers flying into Dublin Airport can be met by the camper van, which they can then take on a tour around Ireland.

Jans Holdings chief executive Ronan Hamill said: “There has been a dramatic lift in the number of people wanting leisure items that can be enjoyed in the sanctuary of their homes, that enhance the time that they spend at home or that provide exciting opportunities for staycations.”

Mr Drayne bought Wright Composites, which produces mouldings and metal fabrications, after the Wrights Group companies went into administration in 2019. He renamed the company Jans Composites.

He is the brother of Michael Drayne of dairy business Draynes Farms.

The pandemic and lockdowns had been predicted to lead to a fall in house prices.

But after lockdown left us having to spend more time in our homes, including for our work, demand grew for bigger houses with more outdoor space — a trend which Jans Lifestyle is hoping to tap into.

And the closure of pubs during lockdown also led many people to build bars in their gardens, another trend which Jans Lifestyle hopes will continue.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last month, Michael Clarke of Stewart Estate Agents in Moira, Co Down, said the trend was likely to continue.

"We see a lot of people building bars in their gardens, so it does have quite a big appeal at the moment," he added.