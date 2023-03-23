Home heating oil and petrol prices fall again following brief increase

The latest petrol and diesel prices have been revealed (Peter Byrne/PA)

The average price of home heating oil is beginning to drop again after briefly rising again following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The latest Consumer Council figures show the average cost of 300 litres in Northern Ireland is currently £216.09, a decrease of over £20 from early March’s average of £239.77

The current average cost of 500 litres of home heating oil is £339.98, while 900 litres is £598.57.

Figures also released on Thursday show the average prices of diesel and petrol have decreased in the last week.

Diesel dropped from 157.3p to 155.3p while petrol went from 143.5p to 143.0p.

The highest price for diesel was recorded in Newtownards at 161.9p while the cheapest was in Omagh at 148.6p.

While the highest price for petrol is in Limavady at 149.9p while the cheapest is Strabane at 1.40p. However, data for both Larne and Newcastle were not listed.