Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland fall back to pre-Ukraine invasion level

AT £206.98 for 300 litres, the price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland is now close to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland have dropped steadily this year and are now close to pre-Ukraine invasion levels, the NI Consumer Council has said.

The consumer watchdog, which monitors prices across 11 district council areas, said the average price of a 300-litre fill was now £206.98.

That’s down nearly 40% on the peak post-invasion price of £328.97, recorded in late June by the Consumer Council.

And the average price of a 300-litre fill is now just 84p more than the pre-invasion cost of £2016.14.

Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon, where it costs £214.10 for 300 litres, is the most expensive area. You’ll also pay around a tenner extra in the area for 500 litres or 900 litres.

Across Northern Ireland, the average price of 500 litres is £323.35, and 900 litres £574.61.

In contrast, in Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon, you’d pay £332.22 for 500 and £586.53 for 900 litres.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February last year triggered a surge in the cost of energy.

Parts of Europe were forced to find alternative sources of natural gas after supplies from Russia were depleted – forcing prices up across the whole continent.

Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council, said: “As we import all our heating oil, Northern Ireland is at the mercy of volatile global oil markets.

"Thankfully, since the end of June 2022, the global price of oil has been on a downward trend.

“The fact the price of home heating oil has decreased significantly from the record highs recorded in March 2022, and is within pence of pre-Ukraine invasion prices, is very welcome news.

“While the oil market can be very volatile and it is difficult to forecast whether prices will continue to fall, it would be fantastic to see prices return to pre-pandemic levels because being able to afford to adequately heat their home remains a major worry for many consumers.

“We would encourage people to continue to shop around for the best price for heating oil while also using distributors who have clear delivery standards and complaints procedures.

"However, if you are a regular customer of a distributor be sure to ask them to beat the average Consumer Council Home Heating Oil survey price for your area.”

The soaring cost of energy led the UK government to unprecedented action to support households. In Northern Ireland, it paid £600 to households to support them with the cost of electricity, gas and home heating oil early this year.

And the separate Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), introduced in November, applied a discount to the unit rate of electricity and gas tariffs, which means energy bills were lower than they otherwise would have been.

However, the level of support under the EPG is being reduced, which means some customer bills will go up, despite any reduction in tariff by a supplier.

For example, from April 1, prices for Power NI customers go up 14%, even though the supplier has said it’s cutting the tariff by 16.2%.