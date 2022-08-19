Home heating oil will soon be cheaper than gas, NI research reveals

The global oil market continues to fluctuate while remaining at high price levels

Home heating oil will be cheaper than natural gas when new tariffs are introduced in the coming weeks, an analysis of the numbers reveals.

SSE Airtricity, the main gas supplier in the Greater Belfast area, and Firmus are expected to announce near 30% increases in their prices.

This will bring the average price per household for SSE Airtricity customers to just over £1,500 a year on average, up from £514 in April last year.

But the latest home heating oil prices from the Consumer Council reveals 500 litres of oil now costs just over £420 on average.

Based on an annual use of 1,500 litres, a widely cited figure, the total annual cost would be close to £1,300.

This is a reversal on the recent history of prices for the two fuels, with gas historically cheaper.

The price for the equivalent of 1,500 litres of oil in April 2021 was £576, at £192 for 500 litres.

However, home heating oil is normally subject to much greater price volatility, including winter spikes, while the cost of gas is spread across the year.

According to the Consumer Council price checker, the average cost for 500 litres of oil this week was £421, with a low of £414 in Fermanagh and Omagh.

The highest price for the same amount was in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area, at £427.

Heating oil in Northern Ireland saw a slight increase over the last week, reversing a downward trend of several weeks beginning at the end of June.

The price compares to just over £300 before the Russian invasion and £662 in early March.

“The latest figures shows that the price of home heating oil has increased since last week,” said Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council.

“This halts a fall in prices that had occurred over the last seven weeks. The average cost of 500L of heating oil this week is nearly double the 10-year average price.”

The global oil market continues to fluctuate while remaining at high price levels, Mr McClenaghan noted.

“As the global oil market will remain volatile due to factors including tensions over energy supply coming from Russia, local prices could also seesaw in the short-term,” he said.

“Therefore, it is unlikely to be very beneficial for consumers to hold off buying home heating oil, especially if it means going without heat.

“Instead, consumers should continue to shop around for the best deal, particularly as buying large volumes of home heating oil is a huge outlay for families right now.”

Utility Regulator John French warned earlier this week he is reviewing the tariffs of the two gas companies but expects increases of up to 30% from the start of October.

It followed several gas price increases this year, including significant hikes in July.

Mr French said wholesale gas prices have risen considerably over the last six weeks, as Russia has reduced its gas flows via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe by 80%.

Agreement has not yet been reached on how to deliver a £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, after a meeting with the regulator and politicians on Monday, instead announced a task force would be set up

Mr French said he put forward a plan to deliver the discount which he believes is workable, adding he came away from Monday’s meeting disappointed.