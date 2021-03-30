Home improvement store Homefit to create 10 new jobs

Home improvement store Homefit is creating 10 new jobs as it opens a new showroom at Boucher Road.

The opening in May will be the Belfast-based retailer’s third store.

It already has branches in Hannahstown and Lanark Way.

The family-run business specialises in bathrooms, kitchens, landscaping and gardening.

It said it’s experienced high demand over the last year, with sales up 40% as lockdowns triggered more people to carry out home improvements.

Director John Kelly said: “This has been a challenging time for many businesses and we count ourselves very fortunate to be in the position to evolve and expand as we look to the future.

“Boucher Road is a prime location and will allow us to showcase our products to an even wider market.”

Mr Kelly added: “We have ambitious plans to grow the business. The Boucher Road branch will provide us with the space we need for our ever-expanding offering and help us to reach a new customer base while continuing to provide existing clients with the exceptional service for which we are known.”