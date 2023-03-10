Home Office’s cross-border visa decision ‘big blow for NI tourism’

A tourism chief has said that 70% of visitors here arrived via Dublin

The Government has abandoned plans for non-Irish EU citizens living in the Republic to have to apply for a visa waiver to travel here.

Irish citizens are also exempt, but there is no exemption for tourists from overseas wishing to travel to Northern Ireland from the Republic.

The tourism industry here says that puts 25% of annual revenue is at risk.

Legislation was laid in Parliament yesterday, but the NI Tourism Alliance accused the Home Office of failing to reflect the “unique” nature of tourism locally.

Chief executive Dr Joanne Stuart said that despite extensive talks with the Home Office, she was “dismayed that the Government has refused to adapt the ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) scheme to reflect Northern Ireland’s unique position as the only part of the UK with a land border”.

She said that 70% of visitors here arrived via Dublin — but that the “bureaucracy and potential costs” of getting an ETA and providing biometric data would mean visitors dropping plans to go north of the border.

“This puts 25% of all tourism spend in Northern Ireland at risk,” said Ms Stuart.

“We will need time to scrutinise the detail of the legislation, but we are incredibly disappointed that the Government has discounted the evidence provided by the industry and has shown no flexibility to protect seamless travel across the island for most visitors.”