Homegrown law firms continue to dominate Northern Ireland’s legal landscape

Even though the legal sector has evolved to include firms based in Great Britain, the long-established homegrown players are the most significant here, writes John Breslin

Northern Ireland’s legal landscape has changed in recent years, with larger firms from Great Britain operating alongside traditionally dominant local practices.

But there is still a healthy number of smaller firms with strong specialisms dotted across the region.

It may change further if the region can carve out a regulatory niche operating in both the UK and the EU, according to lawyers surveyed for the Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland’s Best Law Firms 2022.

The list includes well-established major firms such as Carson McDowell, Tughans and Cleaver Fulton Rankin, along with those Dublin practices with offices north of the border, such as Arthur Cox Belfast and A&L Goodbody.

Many have been involved in some of the biggest commercial deals of the year so far. For example, A&L Goodbody and Millar McCall Wylie acted as legal counsel in the investment by Marlin Equity Partners into Learning Pool in Londonderry.

While these big firms mostly operate in the corporate and commercial end of the sector, the areas of practice of the 40 on the list are reasonably diverse.

Eleven of the firms listed have practitioners involved in employment law, the single largest category of specialism, followed by personal injury at 10.

Five firms on the list are cited by peers for their involvement in criminal law - the high profile Madden & Finucane, KRW and Phoenix Law, as well as HHD Solicitors and McKeown & Co Solicitors.

Phoenix Law has also acted in high profile human rights cases. Claire McKeegan from the firm represents the families of residents of Muckamore Abbey Hospital in a public inquiry over abuse allegations, and is also acting for victims of mother and baby homes.

Her colleague, solicitor Ciaran Moynagh, has acted for clients including Laura Lacole, who took an action seeking the recognition of humanist marriage in Northern Ireland.

Most of the firms in the Top 40 are based in Belfast, or have offices in the city, but Londonderry, Newry and Warrenpoint also feature.

Of note in more recent years is the arrival of several major firms which started out in Great Britain, including Pinsent Masons, TLT and BLM.

And there are other international players such as Allen & Overy, Herbert Smith Freehills and Baker McKenzie which have chosen Belfast as a base for back office support operations.

The Best Law Firms 2022 top 40 list, compiled by Statista, is based on recommendations made by solicitors working in law firms and in-house lawyers in corporate legal departments, in 22 different fields of law.

More than 8,700 legal experts around Ireland were invited to take part in the survey. Around 12%, 1,084, responded.

As one of the oldest law firms continuously operating in Northern Ireland, established in 1852, Carson McDowell is cited in 14 different areas of law, boosting its own billing as “a genuinely full service commercial legal practice”.

With 27 partners and over 150 staff, the Belfast-headquartered firm practices across a range of sectors, corporate, banking, mergers and acquisitions, commercial litigation, real estate, energy, renewables, regulation, planning, environment, employment, projects and procurement.

And Derry-based Brendan Kearney & Co Solicitors, with a legal staff of eight and two partners, also makes the list, with its peers noting work in the personal injury and medical malpractice fields, though the practice also handles family law and criminal defence.

The incomers from Great Britain include BLM, with its roots in Liverpool dating back to the 18th century.

Formed in 1997 with he merger of Berrymans with Lace Mawer, the firm has has over 200 partners, more than 600 legal specialists, close to 1500 staff, operating across the UK, including its Adelaide Street, Belfast, office. It is a market leader in insurance risk and has 18 of the 20 largest UK insurers, including AXA, Aviva, QBE and Zurich, as clients.

According to economic development agency Invest NI, there are 995 local and international legal businesses operating in the sector in 2021. It cites figures compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics Agency (NISRA).

Local law firms number 600, employing 2,300 solicitors, while there are 600 barristers and QCs operating here, NISRA reports.

The Business Register Employment Survey reported that there were 6,422 employees in the sector in 2019. The number of Invest NI-supported businesses in the legal activities sector has increased by 113% between 2016 and 2020.

Between 2016 and 2020 full-time equivalent employment in Invest NI supported businesses in the legal activities sector has increased by 87%, from 997 to 1,867 employees.

Examples of recent projects supported by Invest NI for businesses in the legal activities sector include US practice Ogletree Deakins, GDPR compliance consultancy Briefed and Gateley, which acquired the media law practice of Paul Tweed and now operates as Gateley Tweed. Mr Tweed’s many famous clients include Britney Spears and Stephen Nolan.

Northern Ireland’s legal services sector includes trade legal services, commercial dispute resolution, funds law, specialist consultancy and outsourcing, regulatory and compliance services and legal technology solutions.

But for the legal profession to survive and thrive, particularly in a changing environment, education is key.

Queen’s and Ulster universities have law schools regularly included in the top 20 in the UK by university guides. Over 700 are expected to graduate this year from the two schools.

The vast majority of students come from local secondary schools here, says Dr Martin Regan, a law professor at Queen’s.

He notes the greater opportunities in recent years, particularly with the arrival of the larger firms.

Most will stay here, Dr Regan adds, but says they are uniquely positioned to work also in Great Britain and Ireland, and therefore the EU.

Participants in the survey were also asked several questions on working in the profession today, including challenges - and Brexit.

Some believe English and international firms will relocate to here to take advantage of the region’s unique position.

“Provided the NI politicians do not throw away the opportunity, NI should be able to create a great niche for itself straddling the EU and UK,” said one.