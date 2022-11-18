Homes using gas in line for over £1,000 of help this winter: But government gives no indication of when help can be expected

Homes on natural gas network will benefit from more than £1,000 worth of help this winter. (Stock image)

A household on the natural gas network should benefit from a total of £1,300 in help with energy bills this winter, although the government has given no indication of when to expect it.

There was no confirmation in the autumn statement of when the new £200 payment will be delivered, or even on the £400 previously promised.

This £342m scheme is the responsibility of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in the absence of a Stormont Executive.

It said last night: “Customers in Northern Ireland can rest assured that the full payment will reach them this winter. There will be an announcement as soon as the details are agreed.”

The cost of living crisis: Who caused it and how will it affect you?

Speaking to Radio Ulster, Northern Ireland Office Minister Steve Baker said the “fundamental problem” with paying the £400 was that the Executive was not present to distribute it.

“We are absolutely seized with the urgency to get a date,” he said, but added that the BEIS was working through “implementation challenges”.

DUP East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson urged Mr Baker to “stop manufacturing excuses and set a timeline”.

Jeremy Hunt in the House of Commons

Mr Robinson said: “People can see through the nonsense suggestion that this has been delayed because Stormont is not fully functioning.

“Even if Stormont was fully operational, the best way to deliver this payment would be direct from London.

The chancellor announced yesterday that an earlier promise to pay £100 to local households that use oil-fired central heating would be doubled to £200 and distributed to all homes, not just ones that use oil.

It is understood the Treasury turned the help into a blanket measure as it was too complicated to identify which homes were on oil-fired central heating.

That means a household on gas in Northern Ireland could be in receipt of help worth £1,300 this winter — a £400 energy bill discount, the £200 heating oil payment and the £700 impact of the energy price guarantee. Homes heated by oil are getting a lower level of assistance through the energy price guarantee.

The £200 payment is expected to be made as a credit to electricity accounts.

But one source in the energy industry, who did not want to be named, said the scheme was over-generous and deserved to come under the scrutiny of the Public Accounts Committee.

They added: “We’re now in the middle of November and the BEIS hasn’t made a decision on when the money is coming. It may creep into the new year.”

Paul MacFlynn, economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute, said he could not “believe that after all this time they could not come up with a scheme to distribute this payment”.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned yesterday of the biggest drop in living standards for the UK since records began.

However, as he announced tax rises of £25bn and spending cuts of around £30bn, the chancellor said the government was focused on protecting the vulnerable.

Benefits and the state pension are to go up in line with inflation, at 10.1%, while the national living wage will also jump from £9.50 an hour to £10.42 an hour.

Mr Hunt said there would be an additional £650m for public services in Northern Ireland over the next few years.

However, it will not be possible to allocate it to cover a £650m overspend this year.

Mr McFlynn described the £650m for public services as “a bit of a drop in the ocean”.

Businesses will also be hit by a freeze in National insurance contribution thresholds and further windfall taxes.

A windfall tax on profits of oil and gas firms was increased from 25% to 35% and extended until March 2028, and a 45% tax will apply to companies that generate electricity.

The Department of Finance confirmed that of the £650m, only £31,000 would be distributed this year, £366.36m in 2023-2024 and £283.37m in 2024-25.

CBI Northern Ireland director Angela McGowan said the chancellor deserved “credit for delivering stability, as well as protecting the most vulnerable, but businesses will think there’s more to be done on growth”. She added: “Stabilising public finances means difficult decisions must be taken. Firms will also need more detail on what happens with the business energy support scheme from April next year.”

Mr Baker said the government had to “make sure there isn’t an overspend, and the Treasury has been very clear, there isn’t a bail-out this year”.

“I am afraid there has been some spending made by MLAs before they departed which I could only really describe as unwise, if not worse,” he added.

“We are now going to have to deal with that overspending.

“We will bring forward plans to make sure that we don’t have an in-year overspend in Northern Ireland. That is of course going to involve some difficult choices, but I hope people will see from the way we are handling the budget overall for the UK that we are determined to protect the most vulnerable.”​